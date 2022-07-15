PUBLIC TESTING
VENICE TOWNSHIP
ELECTION AUGUST 2, 2022
Public testing will be held on Tuesday July 19, 2022 at 3:00 pm. Testing will be held at Venice Township Hall, 960 S New Lothrop Rd, Lennon MI 48449
If you have any questions, please contact Alissa Sumner, at 810-621-4096.
Alissa Sumner
Venice Township Clerk
Publish: July 15, 2022
