CALEDONIA CHARTER TOWNSHIP
REGULAR BOARD MEETING
JANUARY 23, 2023
7:00 P.M.
Supervisor Holek called the regular meeting of the Caledonia Charter Township Board of Trustees to order at 7:00 p.m.
ROLL CALL:
Present: Supervisor Holek, Clerk Brady, Trustee Hagadon, Trustee Holzheuer, Trustee Krhovsky and Trustee Spicer. Treasurer Essenburg was absent.
AGENDA:
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Spicer to approve the agenda with the following deletions of Library, Intergovernmental Trail, MTA and Fire reports. Motion carried.
MINUTES:
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Spicer to approve the minutes of the December 19, 2022 meeting as presented. Motion carried.
COMMUNICATIONS:
COUNTY COMMISSIONER: NONE
ROAD COMMISSION:
Chris Cannon from the Road Commission presented the Caledonia Charter Township with the potential 2023 Projects.
MIDDLETOWN PROJECT:
Kent Edwards from Rowe Engineering gave a report on the completion of the Middletown Water Projects and explained the process for Phase II.
CALL TO PUBLIC:
APPROVAL OF BILLS:
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Spicer to approve both the payment of the December 2022 Payroll and the January 2023 Accounts Payable as follows: Payroll Checks 26552-26571 in the amount of $15.588.46; Accounts Payable; General Fund Check No. 19327-19340 in the amount of $9,834.64; Fire Fund Check No. 2214 in the amount of $246.60 and Middletown Water Project fund Check 1003-1004 in the amount of $267,677.07 for a Grand Total of $293,347.67. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Hagadon, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
CASH TRANSACTION & REVENUE/EXPENDITURE REPORTS:
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Spicer to approve the December 2022 Cash Transaction and Revenue/Expenditure Reports as presented. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Hagadon, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
TREASURERS REPORT:
It was moved by Trustee Spicer, supported by Trustee Hagadon to approve the December 2022 Treasurer’s Report as presented. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Hagadon, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
NEW BUSINESS:
Trustee Spicer presented information to the board on the Spark Grant, which is a Grant for Parks which could be used for the Kerby Road Park Project. Trustee Spicer just wanted to make sure that the board agreed with him pursuing further information on the available grants for Kerby Road project. Supervisor Holek stated that we have grant writing included with our SEDP association so they may be able to help.
CONTINUING BUSINESS:
2nd Reading of Rezoning 22-1:
It was moved by Trustee Spicer, supported by Clerk Brady to waive the 2nd reading and approve RZ 22-1, a rezoning of a parcel located at the intersection of Corunna Avenue and Johnson Street from R-1C to Medium Density. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Hagadon, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
2ND Reading of TA 22-2:
It was moved by Clerk Brady, supported by Trustee Spicer to waive the 2nd reading and approve TA 22-2, which will increase the minimum landscaping requirements for commercial solar farms, prohibit new commercial solar farms from being built on prime farmland, require commercial solar farms to be no closer than 1.5 miles from one another, and set a maximum size requirement of 120 acres. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Hagadon, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
REPORTS:
FIRE: NONE
MTA: NONE
AMBULANCE:
Trustee Spicer reported that the manager is working on contract renewals with all the cities and townships. The new electronic entrance control system has been installed and is in service. Annual election of officers was held with Brian DeLorge, President, Ron Spicer Vice- President, and Mike Carr Secretary. The 2014 rig has over 200,000 miles and will be in need of 2nd transmission. They are looking into new chassis and transfer of rear service enclosure which will provide significant cost savings over the purchase of new rig. The manager will present a cost sheet to review of complete cost for wage increases. They are considering purchasing a new cardiac monitor at a cost of 25-30 thousand dollars. The total services runs for 2022 was 2,699.
UTILITIES:
Trustee Holzheuer reported that they met on January 4, 2023. They paid the bills in the amount of $100,325.01. Pump Station No. 5 Metering Report distributed from Prein & Newhof, board members will review. The project Station 1 change order sent with bill and electrician performing testing, it should be finalized soon. Quarterly bills sent with a total of 1971, Caledonia Township 977 and Owosso township 994. Station 6, plugged pump was rebuilt at a cost of $3,000-$4,000, new cost $15,000. They are checking with Hamilton on warranty. Work completed on Station 8 Fan and it is operating well. John Bloomfield gave information on Brody Langtry’s benefits that will be effective February 1, 2023. Budget Amendments were presented for 2022 calendar year due to late payments made in December 2022.
AIRPORT:
Trustee Spicer reported that they met on January 12, 2023. They voted and approved to transfer Consumer Energy electrical account to Café. They voted and approved increase of hangar rent from $225.00 per month to $250.00 per month. Ron is still working with MDOT and State Treasurer to acquire 100 thousand dollars for project completion. Currently waiting to hear back from Brian Boggs on County costs to complete satisfactory financial forms from County to State Treasurer.
LIBRARY: NONE
SATA:
Trustee Krhovsky reported that they met on January 10, 2023. They had a beginning balance of $1,361,455.00, Revenue of $68,524.00, Expenditures of $91,655.00 and an ending balance of $1,338,223.00. They have a fleet of 18 buses, 34 part time drivers and they are in need of a part time dispatcher.
MCRB: NONE
WATER: NONE
INTERGOVERNMENTAL TRAIL MEETING: NONE
SHIAWASSEE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE:
Supervisor Holek stated that the meeting was hosted at Caledonia Charter Township. The township is looking for ways to use the services of the grant writer. SEDC is supporting what used to be called Project Tim. The state is pushing to get a project in Shiawassee County so SEDC will be assisting.
SUPERVISOR REPORT:
Supervisor Holek wanted to applaud the board on making sure that we do all we can on the Solar Farm Moratorium. Gary & Linda are working hard on code violations. The court date is set for Wednesday regarding the Owosso Motel. The SAM number has been renewed for another year. She is working with Corey to have an excellent line of communication between herself, Gary and Rowe. Our attorney is working on a no overnight parking ordinance for the township. Kent is writing the posting for the township regarding the next phase of the Middletown Water Project so we can review bids from engineering companies. The township is still receiving numerous calls regarding solar farms. The new drop box is leaking and a solution is being worked on and also working on wording on the box.
CALL TO PUBLIC:
Chris Zimmerman
Mary Buginsky
Anthony Karhoff
Shelly Ochodnicky
Roy Holbrook
ANNOUNCEMENTS: NONE
ADJOURNMENT:
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Krhovsky to adjourn at 8:20 p.m. Motion carried.
Amy Holek, Supervisor
Marcy Brady, Clerk
Publish: March 3, 2023
