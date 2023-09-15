Perry Township
Regular Meeting Minutes
September 6, 2023
Present: Mark Fulks, Supervisor; Kelly Schmidt, Clerk; Troy Parmalee, Treasurer; Mark Fraser and Frances Griffith, Trustees.
Guests: Duane Wood, Dan Munro, Howard Locke, Mary Collisi, Robert Lupu, John Lupu, Jami Cromley, Tom Emery, Leonard Charett, Holly Socia, Ina Ehrhart, John Roll, Krisn Hulsted, Jaime Pavlica, Linda Cole, Bruce Cole, Lance Omer, Ken Nelson, Ryan Jarmon, Tim Kubu, Tom Bolduc, Tim Delau.
The Supervisor opened the meeting with the pledge to the flag.
The agenda was approved. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes Carried.
The public hearing to establish a special assessment district for Thornapple
Dr was opened at 7:02pm.
The Supervisor stated that the next order of business was the consideration of the plans for the maintenance of Thornapple Drive, the estimate of costs for the project, the special assessment district proposed to be created for the recovery of such costs and the petitions for the same.
The Clerk reported that proper notice of the hearing on these matters had been published in the Argus Press on August 25, 2023 and on August 26, 2023 and had been mailed by 1st mail to each property owner within the proposed assessment district as shown on the current tax rolls of the township on August 22, 2023. The Supervisor next called for any objections or comments to the petitions for the project, the proposed plans therefore, the estimate of costs of $5,700 per year for 5 years and the proposed special assessment district within which costs will be assessed as described in the Notice of Hearing. There were no objections in person or in writing.
After further discussion, the following preamble and resolution 12-2023 were approved, upon motion, submitted by Parmalee and supported by Griffith. Roll Call:
Fulks, Fraser, Griffith Schmidt, Parmalee. All ayes Carried.
The public hearing for Thornapple Dr. was closed at 7:05pm.
The public hearing to establish an Industrial Development District for Nelson
Holding Company, Perry, LLC was opened at 7:06pm.
The Supervisor stated that the next order of business was the
Board of Trustees of the Township of Perry has the authority to establish an Industrial
Development Districts within the Township of Perry; and that Nelson Holding Company,
Perry, LLC has petitioned in writing, a request to establish an Industrial Development
District for their property located in the Township of Perry.
The Clerk reported that proper written Notice of Hearing on these matters had been published in the Argus Press on August 11, 2023, posted at the Township Hall and on the Township website and mailed by 1st class mail to each property owner on August 11, 2023 of the hearing on the establishment of the proposed district.
The Supervisor next called for any objections or comments regarding the Nelson
Holding Company, Perry, LLC request to establishing an Industrial Development District for their property located in the Township of Perry as described in the Notice of Hearing.
• Justin Horvath commented that this would be a great fit for the area. They are a good employer and desire to expand to serve the State of Michigan.
• Ken Nelson (owner) commented that they started the business in 2006 in Rosebush Mich. and wanted to expand their company to serve contractors, homeowners and lumber yards. They do their best to keep their footprint small by recycling and using solar. Currently they make metal siding but would like to start making metal shingles and siding.
• Mary Collisi asked how many people they would be employing? -5 or 6.
• Jaime Pavlica asked if this was a relocation or addition? – Addition. He also asked what the financial ramification was for the abatement as far as taxpayers are concerned? – This hearing is to establish the district not an abatement, so no numbers are available at this time.
After discussion the following preamble and resolution 10-2023 were approved upon motion submitted by Parmalee and supported by Fraser. Roll Call: Fraser, Griffith,
Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks. All ayes. Carried.
The public hearing for Nelson Holding Company, Perry, LLC was closed at 7:16pm.
The public hearing to increase the special assessment district known as the
Perry Township Ambulance Special Assessment District of 2014 within which the costs of ambulance service shall be increased from $65 to $110 per unit annually was opened at 7:19pm.
The Supervisor stated that the next order of business was the consideration of ambulance service plans for the Township of Perry, excluding that part thereof which is within the boundaries of the Village of Morrice, the estimate of costs for such a service, and the special assessment district proposed to be created for the recovery of such costs.
The Clerk reported that proper Notice of Hearing on these matters had been published in the Argus Press on August 12, 2023 and August 19, 2023, posted at the Township Hall and on the Township website on August 9, 2023 and mailed by 1st class mail to each property owner on August 15, 2023 within the proposed assessment district as shown on the current tax rolls of the Township.
SSESA Assistant Chief of EMS Dan Munro explained why the increase is needed. Equipment, wages and health care costs have increased.
The Supervisor next called for any objections or comments regarding the ambulance service increase per unit per year. The costs of the ambulance service increase to be assessed are described in the Notice of Hearing.
Questions and protests were heard concerning this increase. A summary of comments were as follows:
• Jaime Pavlica commented that he is pro ambulance, knows it is needed but is concerned with the increase. He would have liked to see some financials in order to give an opinion. He asked what the proposed budget is?
Answer – 2.1 million dollars.
• Tom Emery asked how we compare to other sounding areas for personnel costs?
Answer – Annually our EMT’s $58,000, Lansing mid $80,000.
Parimedics $62,000, Lansing $95,000.
• Tom Bolduc asked how much does the Asst. Chief of EMS make a year? - $6,000. Mr. Bolduc protested the increase stating 2 years ago, 2021, there was an 86% increase, and now in 2023, there is to be a 70% increase. He feels it’s egregious. There are other fees in addition to the $110/year if you call the ambulance. Mr. Bolduc also made comment regarding a forensic audit and SSESA looking to purchasing property. These comments were answered that there is no forensic audit and they have stopped looking for property. Mr. Bolduc also asked why there were 24 breathing apparatus purchased at the top of the line costs when the lower cost ones would be fine? Answer - They have 30 people on staff and don’t have enough for everyone if there was a major catastrophe. The lower cost apparatus tend have more frequent repairs that’s why they went with a higher quality apparatus. Mr. Bolduc feels the taxpayer has no choice about this and they have to accept what ever the Township Board decides.
• Mary Collisi made a comment that you have to pay people for their full shift even if they aren’t on ambulance runs. We can’t pay them less if they’re not on a run. They need to get paid for being there.
• Dick Locke asked if the rates would change to go to the hospital in an ambulance? Answer - The amount of money that Medicare and Medicaid pays is what they get reimbursed. It was noted that approximately half of the budget comes from fees and half from the assessment.
• Tom Emery asked what the comparison for wages within Shiawassee Co. is? Answer – The contract negotiated for EMT 24 hour shift is $16.78/ hr and paramedic is $20.02/ hr. There was a study done before negotiations of the contract but Mr. Munro was not a part of that so he is not sure what others are being paid but feels its within the market maybe a little less.
After discussion the following preamble and resolution 11-2023 were approved upon motion submitted by Fraser and supported by Griffith. Roll Call: Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt. All ayes. Carried.
The public hearing to increase the special assessment district known as the Perry Township Ambulance Special Assessment District of 2014 within which the costs of ambulance service shall be assessed from $65 to $110 annually per unit was closed at 7:56pm.
August 2, 2023 meeting minutes were approved. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes. Carried.
Sheriff: 20 traffic stops in the Twp; 114 total calls for the month in the Twp.
Co. Comm: Tom Emery gave an update of County happenings. There was a wellattended grand opening of the new veterans facility. He is very concerned with the
County Community Development department because of many violations of ordinances that have been ignored. He expects that the administrator follow the law.
Library: Jamie Cromley gave the Community District Library report. Morrice library had about 4,000 visitors this year, 970 participants in the reading program.
The financial statement was approved to pay the bills. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee. All ayes. Carried.
Unfinished Business:
• The Planning Commission adopted the Perry Township Master Plan.
• The Mining Operation on Beardslee Rd is still ongoing. The Township filed an appeal to the Zoning Board of Appeals to reverse the decision that the County Zoning administrator made regarding the nonconforming use of a mining operation. Than meeting is Sept 20 at 7:00pm at the Surbeck Bld.
• Last month the Board approved up to $3500 for a sewer flow meter replacement. A motion to rescind that motion of $3500 due to higher costs and approve up to $10,000 to fix the sewer flow meter was offered by Schmidt, seconded by Fraser. Roll Call: Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser. All ayes Carried.
New Business:
• Shiawassee Co. Community Development has drafted a new “Renewable Energy District” (RE), which rezones areas that solar farms etc. would be placed on. The Twp Plann Comm reviewed this draft and had recommendations that the Twp Board agrees with. A letter of recommendation will be sent to Comm. Development. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser, Griffith. All ayes Carried.
• A Special Use Permit and Final Site Plan for L A Auto Sales, LLC was applied for. The Twp Plann Comm reviewed and made recommendations that the Twp Board agrees with. A letter of recommendation will be sent to Comm. Development. Fulks moved Parmalee seconded. Roll Call: Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt. All ayes Carried.
Adjourn: Schmidt moved; Parmalee seconded. All ayes Carried.
Kelly Schmidt, Clerk
The full meeting can be watched on the You Tube link below.
https://youtu.be/K4Leswg3IXs?si=9CG4F9cpokWl4XPq
Publish: September 15, 2023
