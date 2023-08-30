NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 23-40638-DE
Estate of KEEGAN KIMARU SCHNEEBERGER Date of Birth: March 5, 2010.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Keegan Kimaru Schneeberger, died June 20, 2023.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Karen Schneeberger King, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: January 10, 2023
KAREN SCHNEEBERGER KING
Personal representative
8995 Doyle Road
Laingsburg, Michigan 48848
Telephone No. (517) 775-3543
Knaggs Brake, P.C.
DAVID R. BRAKE P38633
Attorney at Law
7521 Westshire Drive, Suite 1009
Lansing, Michigan 48917
Telephone No. (517) 622-0590
Publish: August 30, 2023
