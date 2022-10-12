CITY OF PERRY
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY MICHIGAN
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO CITY ZONING MAP
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on October 6, 2022 the Perry City Council approved then re-zoning of the below listed property. The City zoning map has been amended in accordance with the re-zoning rules.
Address of Property: 328 N. Main St., Perry, Michigan. 48872
Parcel Number: #024-45-004-007
Property Owner: Brian Argue
Former Zoning Classification: MXD Mixed Use District
New Zoning Classification: R-T Two-Family District
Dated: October 7, 2022 Devin Miller
Perry City Clerk
203 W. Polly St.
Perry, MI. 48872
(517) 625-6155 x 224
Publish: October 12, 2022
