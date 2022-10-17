ORDINANCE NO. 126
AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE VILLAGE OF NEW LOTHROP DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY DEVELOPMENT PLAN AND TAX INCREMENT FINANCING PLAN
THE VILLAGE OF NEW LOTHROP MICHIGAN ORDAINS:
WHEREAS, in the Village Council established the Village of New Lothrop Downtown Development Authority (the “Authority”) and designated the boundaries of the Authority’s Development District (the “District”); and
WHEREAS, the Village Council previously adopted a DDA Downtown Development Plan and Tax Increment Financing Plan in 1991 and adopted amendments to it 2006 and 2011; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to the requirements of Act 57 of the Public Acts of Michigan of 2018, as amended, the Village Council held a public hearing on the proposed amendment to the Development Plan and Tax Increment Financing Plan on September 15, 2022, at the Village Hall, with notice of said public hearings given by publication in The Argus-Press newspaper, Owosso MI on October 17, 2022; by mailing to owners of property within the District and the affected taxing jurisdictions not less than 20 days prior to the date set for the hearing; and by posting the notice in at least 20 conspicuous and public place in the District not less than 20 days prior to the date set for the hearing, all in accordance with the requirements of Act 57; and
WHEREAS, at the public hearing, the Village Council provided an opportunity for interested persons to be heard regarding the proposed amendments to the Development Plan and Tax Increment Financing Plan and to consider all communications submitted in writing with reference to the matter, but no public comment was made; and
WHEREAS, the Village of New Lothrop has appointed and held meetings of an Area Citizens Council, consistent with the requirements of Act 57 of 2018, and the Area Citizens Council has reviewed the amendments to the Development and Tax Increment Financing Plan and provided the Village Council with its response; and
WHEREAS, the New Lothrop Village Council has determined that the plan constitutes a public purpose
NOW THEREFORE, the Village of New Lothrop hereby ordains:
1. Amendment to Development Plan and Tax Increment Financing Plan. The Village of New Lothrop hereby adopts amendments to the DDA Development Plan and Tax Increment Financing Plan, dated October 12, 2022 based on the criteria found in Section 219 (1) of Act 57 of 2018. The amended DDA Development Plan and Tax Increment Financing Plan will be made available for view at New Lothrop Village Hall.
2. Severability. The validity of any section, clause, sentence, or provision of this Ordinance shall not affect the validity of any other part of this Ordinance which can be given effect without such invalid part or parts.
3. Repeal. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed. However, this Ordinance does not repeal any previous ordinances establishing or amending the DDA Development and Tax Increment Financing plans, but only amends that portion of the Plan as provided in Section 1. above.
4. Publication and Recording. A true copy of this Ordinance shall be published once in The Argus-Press newspaper, Owosso, MI a newspaper of general circulation within the boundaries of the Village of New Lothrop qualified under state law to publish legal notices, within 15 days after its adoption, and the same shall be recorded in the minutes of the Village of New Lothrop meeting at which this Ordinance was adopted. In addition, this Ordinance shall be recorded in the record of ordinances of the City.
5. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect upon publication as provided by law.
Date of Passage: October 12, 2022
Date of Publication: October 17, 2022
Effective Date: October 17, 2022
Village of New Lothrop
BY: John Maksimchuck
ITS: President
STATE OF MICHIGAN }
}ss.
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE}
I, Karen Maksimchuck, being Clerk of the Village of New Lothrop, do hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and accurate copy of the Village of New Lothrop ORDINANCE NO. 126 passed on the 12th day of October, A.D., 2022. Further, I certify that I caused the same to be published in The Argus-Press newspaper, Owosso, MI, within 15 days after adoption by the New Lothrop Village Council, New Lothrop, Michigan.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and seal this 12th day of October, A.D., 2022.
Publish: October 17, 2022.
