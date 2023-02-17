NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
Estate of JOHN F. DIXON TRUST formerly known as THE DIXON FAMILY LIVING TRUST dated 3/14/2014 Date of Birth: May 20, 1930.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, The John F. Dixon Trust formerly known as The Dixon Family Living Trust dated 8/14/2001 and restated on 3/14/2014, died.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Robert Cummings, Trustee, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: February 14, 2023
ROBERT CUMMINGS
Trustee
535 E. Main Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-8166
CURTIS L. ZALESKI P53534
Attorney at Law
535 E. Main Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-8166
Publish: February 17, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.