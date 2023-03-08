CITY OF PERRY
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY
STATE OF MICHIGAN
ORDINANCE NO. 378
THE CITY OF PERRY ORDAINS:
Perry City Code Section 280.07 is hereby repealed.
This repeal Ordinance is effective 30 days after publication.
Date of Adoption: March 2, 2023
Date of Publication: March 8, 2023
By: Susan J. Hammond, Mayor
By: Devin Miller, City Clerk
CERTIFICATION
STATE OF MICHIGAN )
)ss
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE)
I, the undersigned, and duly qualified and acting City Clerk of the City of Perry, Shiawassee County, Michigan, DO HEREBY CERTIFY that the foregoing was introduced at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 2nd day of February, 2023, and was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 2nd day of March, 2023.
Devin Miller, Perry City Clerk
Publish: March 8, 2023
