CITY OF PERRY

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY

STATE OF MICHIGAN

ORDINANCE NO. 378

THE CITY OF PERRY ORDAINS:

Perry City Code Section 280.07 is hereby repealed.

This repeal Ordinance is effective 30 days after publication.

Date of Adoption: March 2, 2023

Date of Publication: March 8, 2023

By: Susan J. Hammond, Mayor

By: Devin Miller, City Clerk

CERTIFICATION

STATE OF MICHIGAN )

)ss

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE)

I, the undersigned, and duly qualified and acting City Clerk of the City of Perry, Shiawassee County, Michigan, DO HEREBY CERTIFY that the foregoing was introduced at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 2nd day of February, 2023, and was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 2nd day of March, 2023.

Devin Miller, Perry City Clerk

Publish: March 8, 2023

