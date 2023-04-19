COMBINED NOTICE
NOTICE TO PUBLIC OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT
ON THE ENVIRONMENT AND
NOTICE TO PUBLIC OF REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS
Date Published: 4/19/2023
City of Owosso
301 W Main St, Owosso, MI 48867 989-725-0568
TO ALL INTERESTED AGENCIES, GROUPS AND PERSONS:
On or about 5/5/2023 the City of Owosso will request the Michigan Strategic Fund to release Federal funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (P.L. 93-383) for the following project:
114-116 W Main Street Rental Rehabilitation Project
Create 7 new 3rd floor housing units in downtown Owosso
114-116 W Main Street, Owosso, MI 48867 (3rd floor)
$1,250,095 ($723,180 – CDBG, $526,915 – Private)
FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT
It has been determined that such request for release of funds will not constitute an action significantly affecting the quality of the human environment and accordingly the City of Owosso has decided not to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (P.L. 91-190).
The reasons for such decision not to prepare an EIS are as follows:
1.) No significant impact on the human environment
2.) The State Historic Preservation Office 106 review found that there is “no adverse effect under 36 CFR 800.5(b)” to existing historic properties.
3.) No environmental impacts to surrounding properties.
4.) After investigation, Radon gas did not exceed the USEPS’s recommended radon Action Level (4.0 pCi/L)
5.) After investigation, soil gas vapors (VOCs) are not present below the property at levels that would pose a risk for the vapor intrusion pathway.
An Environmental Review Record respecting the proposed project has been made by the City of Owosso, which documents the environmental review of the project and more fully sets forth the reasons why an EIS is not required. This Environmental Review Record is on file at Owosso City Hall, 301 W Main St, Owosso, MI 48867 and is available for public examination and copying upon request in the City Clerk’s Office between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
No further environmental review of such project is proposed to be conducted prior to the request for release of federal funds.
PUBLIC COMMENTS ON FINDING
All interested agencies, groups, and persons disagreeing with this decision are invited to submit written comments for consideration by the City to the City Clerk’s office at 301 W Main St, Owosso, MI 48867 on or before 5/5/2023. All such comments so received will be considered and the City will not request the release of federal funds or take any administrative action on the proposed project prior to the date specified in the preceding sentence.
RELEASE OF FUNDS
City of Owosso will undertake the project described above with Community Development Block Grant funds from the Michigan Strategic Fund under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974. City of Owosso is certifying to the Michigan Strategic Fund that the City of Owosso and Nathan Henne in his official capacity as City Manager consent to accept the jurisdiction of the federal courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to environmental reviews, decision-making, and action; and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The legal effect of the certification is that upon its approval the City of Owosso may use the Block Grant funds and the Michigan Strategic Fund will have satisfied its responsibilities under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969.
OBJECTIONS TO MICHIGAN STRATEGIC FUND RELEASE OF FUNDS
The Michigan Strategic Fund will accept an objection to its approval only if it is on one of the following bases:
a) The certification was not in fact executed by the responsible entity’s Certifying Officer
b) The responsible entity has failed to make one of the two findings pursuant to 58.40 or to make the written determination required by 58.35, 58.47 or 58.53 for the project, as applicable.
c) The responsible entity has omitted one or more of the steps set forth at subpart E of this part for the preparation, publication and completion of an EA.
d) The responsible entity has omitted one or more of the steps set forth at subparts F and G of this part for the conduct, preparation, publication and completion of an EIS.
e) The recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by this part before release of funds and approval of the environmental certification by HUD (or the state).
f) Another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality.
Objections must be prepared and submitted to the Michigan Strategic Fund, c/o Michigan Economic Development Corporation, 300 North Washington Square, 4th Floor, Lansing, Michigan 48913.
Objections to the release of funds on bases other than those stated above will not be considered by the Michigan Strategic Fund. No objection received after 5/23/2023 will be considered by the Michigan Strategic Fund.
Nathan Henne
City Manager
301 W Main Street, Owosso, MI 48867
Publish: April 19, 2023
