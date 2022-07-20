VILLAGE OF LENNON
PUBLICATION NOTICE FOR
ORDINANCE 2022-0413-01 FOR THE REGULATION OF COMMERCIAL VEHICLE ROUTES AND TRUCK AND COMMERCIAL VEHICLE WEIGHT LIMITS ON VILLAGE OF LENNON ROADS
The Village of Lennon Council introduced proposed Village of Lennon Ordinance 2022- 0413-01 on June 13, 2022, at its regularly scheduled meeting at the Village of Lennon Hall located at 11904 E. Lennon Road, Lennon, Michigan 48449. Proposed Village of Lennon Ordinance 2022-0413-01 is for the regulation of truck and commercial vehicle routes and truck and commercial vehicle weight limits on Village of Lennon roads.
The Village of Lennon Council had a first reading of the proposed Village of Lennon Ordinance 2022-0413-01 at its regularly scheduled meeting on June 13, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at the Village of Lennon Hall located at 11904 E. Lennon Road, Lennon, Michigan 48449. A second reading of Ordinance 2022-0413-01 will be held at the regular scheduled council meeting on August 8, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Village of Lennon Hall located at 11904 E. Lennon Road, Lennon, Michigan, 48449. A complete copy of Ordinance 2022-0413-01 with all corresponding documents and the Village of Lennon Ordinances can be obtained at the Village of Lennon Hall located at 11904 E. Lennon Road, Lennon, Michigan 48449 during regular business hours.
Geraldine Terry
Village of Lennon – Clerk
Publish: July 20, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.