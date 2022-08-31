NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40173-DE
Estate of ROBERT LEE MUNSON, aka ROBERT L. MUNSON, Deceased Date of Birth: November 27, 1945.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Robert Lee Munson, aka Robert L. Munson, died January 02, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Penny L. Munson, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: August 26, 2022
PENNY L. MUNSON
Personal representative
11025 Pulver Rd.
Lainsgburg, MI 48848
Telephone No. (517) 303-7277
PATRICK J. BATTERSON P84276
Attorney at Law
404 S. Jackson St.
Jackson, MI 49201
Telephone No. (517) 787-5151
Publish: August 31, 2022
