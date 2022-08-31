NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-40173-DE

Estate of ROBERT LEE MUNSON, aka ROBERT L. MUNSON, Deceased Date of Birth: November 27, 1945.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Robert Lee Munson, aka Robert L. Munson, died January 02, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Penny L. Munson, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: August 26, 2022

PENNY L. MUNSON

Personal representative

11025 Pulver Rd.

Lainsgburg, MI 48848

Telephone No. (517) 303-7277

PATRICK J. BATTERSON P84276

Attorney at Law

404 S. Jackson St.

Jackson, MI 49201

Telephone No. (517) 787-5151

Publish: August 31, 2022

