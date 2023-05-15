NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

Estate of THERESA PETRONILLA YUNCKER Date of Birth: April 23, 1960.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Theresa Petronilla Yuncker, died April 4, 2023.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Brianna Edwards, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: May 9, 2023

BRIANNA EDWARDS

Personal Representative

8847 Old M-78

Haslett, Michigan 48840

Telephone No. (517) 282-7405

Publish: May 15, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.