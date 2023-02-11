NOTICE TO CREDITORS
HELEN KALISEK TRUST
In the matter of the Helen Kalisek Trust uad 7/2/2013
Date of Birth: March 24, 1926
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS: The decedent settlor and original trustee, Helen Kalisek, who lived at 4457 E. Cronk Road, Owosso, Michigan 48867, died on January 9, 2023. There is no personal representative of the settlor’s estate to whom Letters of Authority have been issued. Creditors of decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s estate will be forever barred unless presented to Larry A. Kalisek, trustee, c/o 312 N. Water Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867, within four (4) months of the date of publication of this notice.
Dated: February 8, 2023
LARRY A. KALISEK
Trustee
c/o 312 N. Water Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Rebecca C. McClear PLC
REBECCA C. McCLEAR P25674
Attorney at Law
312 N. Water Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 725-8189
Publish: February 11, 2023
