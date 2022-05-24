CITY OF PERRY
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY
STATE OF MICHIGAN
ORDINANCE NO. 362
THE CITY OF PERRY ORDAINS:
Perry City Code Section 1040.11 is hereby repealed.
This repeal Ordinance is effective 30 days after publication.
Date of Adoption: May 19, 2022
Date of Publication: May 25, 2022
By
Susan J. Hammond, Mayor
By:
Devin Miller, City Clerk
CERTIFICATION
STATE OF MICHIGAN )
)ss
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE)
I, the undersigned, and duly qualified and acting City Clerk of the City of Perry, Shiawassee County, Michigan, DO HEREBY CERTIFY that the foregoing was introduced at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 5th day of May, 2022, and was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 19th day of May, 2022.
Devin Miller, Perry City Clerk
Publish: May 25, 2022
