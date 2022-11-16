CITY OF OWOSSO
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR MICHIGAN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG)
FUNDING FOR THE 114-116 W MAIN STREET RENTAL REHABILITATION PROJECT
The City of Owosso will hold a public hearing at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located in Owosso City Hall at 301 N. Water Street, Owosso, Michigan, for the purpose of affording citizens an opportunity to examine and submit comments on the proposed application for the approximately $700,000 CDBG grant.
The City of Owosso proposes to use the $700,000 CDBG grant and $402,893 in private funds to create seven (7) residential rental units. Three (3) will be market-rate residential rental units and four (4) units will be for those with low to moderate income and will benefit at least 51% of low to moderate income persons. No persons will be displaced as a result of the proposed activities.
Further information, including a copy of the City of Owosso’s Master Plan and a project description, is available for review. To inspect the documents, please call Amy Kirkland at 989-725-0500 for an appointment. Comments may be submitted in writing through November 21, 2022 or made in person at the public hearing. Comments may be mailed to: Owosso City Clerk’s Office, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, MI 48867 or emailed to: city.clerk@ci.owosso.mi.us.
The City of Owosso has successfully completed a 2017 Façade Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in the past 10 years.
Citizen views and comments on the proposed application are welcome.
Amy Kirkland, Owosso City Clerk
The City of Owosso will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting/hearing upon seventy-two (72) hours notice to the City of Owosso. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the City of Owosso by writing or calling the following: Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867, (989) 725-0500. The City of Owosso website address is: www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: November 16, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.