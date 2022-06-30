NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-40075-DE

Estate of edward d. guysky Date of Birth: April 22, 1964.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Edward D. Guysky, died July 29, 2019.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Lauren J. Guysky, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: June 27, 2022

LAUREN J. GUYSKY

Personal representative

6399 N. Seymour Road

Owosso, MI 48867

Telephone No. (989) 743-3810

GLORIA SANTRUCEK-ARNDT P67594

Attorney at Law

114 E. Main Street, Ste. 218

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 743-3810

Publish: June 30, 2022

