BENNINGTON TOWNSHIP, SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN
NOTICE OF AMBULANCE SPECIAL ASSESSMENT HEARING
TO REAFFIRM SPECIAL AMBULANCE ASSESSMENT DISTRICT; AND TO
INCREASE AMBULANCE SPECIAL ASSESSMENT; AND TO CONSIDER
OBJECTIONS TO THE DISTRIBUTION OF THE SPECIAL ASSESSMENT
LEVY AND CONFIRM THE ASSESSMENT ROLL (OWOSSO)
TO: The residents and property owners of Township of Bennington, Shiawassee County,
Michigan and other interested persons:
The Bennington Township Board, has estimated the cost and expenses for providing ambulance motor vehicles, personnel, equipment and housing, in order to provide ambulance protection and accordingly the day has been fixed for hearing on the cost estimates and on the question of reaffirming the township wide special assessment district and to increase the Special Assessment per household to $110.00 per year; and to distribute the Special Assessment levy so as to defray the expenses of providing such ambulance service, by special assessment on the property to be especially benefited.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on September 11, 2023 at 6:00 P.M., there will be a Public Hearing, at the Bennington Township Hall, located at 5849 S. M-52, Owosso, Michigan, to consider reaffirming the Ambulance Special Assessment District, which encompasses all of Bennington Township, Plat Sections One (1) through Twelve (12); and to increase the Ambulance Special Assessment to $110.00, each year, for (2) two years (starting in the fall of 2023). Such Assessment to be levied each year, against each residential household within Bennington Township; and to consider objections to the distribution of the Special Assessment levy.
TAKE NOTICE that there will be no other public hearing on this for two years.
TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that appearance and protest at this hearing is required in order to appeal the amount of Special Assessment to the State Tax Tribunal, if an appeal should be desired. A property owner or party in interest, or their agent, may appear in person at the hearing to protest the special assessment or may file their appearance by letter delivered to the Clerk, by mail or in person, by 6:00 p.m., on September 11, 2023; and their personal appearance shall not be required.
At said Hearing, the Bennington Township Board, will consider any written objection to any of the foregoing matters which might be filed with said Board at or prior to the time of said Hearing as well as any revisions, corrections, amendments and/or suggestions.
All interested persons are invited to be present at the aforesaid time and place and submit comments on any of the foregoing.
Donna Ash
Bennington Township, Clerk
Publish: August 31 and September 5, 2023
