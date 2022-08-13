STATE OF MICHIGAN

IN THE 66th JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT FOR THE COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

FILE NO. 2022-0239-SP

Joshua Jones

Plaintiff

v

BRIAN EJARQUE and MISTY DUNN

Defendants

/

THOMAS S. BRIDGES (P-30868)

Attorney for Plaintiff(s)

/

ORDER FOR PUBLICATION

At a session of said Court held in the Courthouse in the City of Corunna on the 21st day of July 2022

PRESENT: HONORABLE WARD CLARKSTON, DISTRICT COURT JUDGE

TO: MISTY DUNN

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: A complaint has been filed by Plaintiff claiming land contract forfeiture in the 66th District Court for Shiawassee County, Michigan regarding the below described real estate, to wit:

Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4, Block 26, Geo. T. Abrey’s Woodlawn Park Addition To the City of Owosso, Shiawassee County, Michigan. Commonly known as 1406 Corunna Ave., Owosso, Michigan

A hearing will be held on August 30, 2022 at 8:30 A.M. before Honorable Ward Clarkston, in the 66th District Court, 110 East Mack St. Corunna, Michigan regarding Plaintiff’s Complaint to forfeit the Land Contract dated April 1, 2021 between Joshua Jones as Seller, and Brian Ejarque and Misty Dunn as purchasers.

You must attend the hearing or a Default Judgment may be entered against you.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that a copy of this Notice shall be published in the Owosso Argus-Press for three (3) consecutive weeks.

Date: July 28, 2022

HONORABLE WARD CLARKSTON P-36073

District Court Judge

DRAFTED BY:

THOMAS S. BRIDGES P-30868

Attorney at Law

Business Address

244 N. Main St.

Perry, Michigan 48872

(517) 625-4117

Publish: July 30, 2022 and August 6 and 13, 2022

