STATE OF MICHIGAN
IN THE 66th JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT FOR THE COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
FILE NO. 2022-0239-SP
Joshua Jones
Plaintiff
v
BRIAN EJARQUE and MISTY DUNN
Defendants
/
THOMAS S. BRIDGES (P-30868)
Attorney for Plaintiff(s)
/
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
At a session of said Court held in the Courthouse in the City of Corunna on the 21st day of July 2022
PRESENT: HONORABLE WARD CLARKSTON, DISTRICT COURT JUDGE
TO: MISTY DUNN
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: A complaint has been filed by Plaintiff claiming land contract forfeiture in the 66th District Court for Shiawassee County, Michigan regarding the below described real estate, to wit:
Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4, Block 26, Geo. T. Abrey’s Woodlawn Park Addition To the City of Owosso, Shiawassee County, Michigan. Commonly known as 1406 Corunna Ave., Owosso, Michigan
A hearing will be held on August 30, 2022 at 8:30 A.M. before Honorable Ward Clarkston, in the 66th District Court, 110 East Mack St. Corunna, Michigan regarding Plaintiff’s Complaint to forfeit the Land Contract dated April 1, 2021 between Joshua Jones as Seller, and Brian Ejarque and Misty Dunn as purchasers.
You must attend the hearing or a Default Judgment may be entered against you.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that a copy of this Notice shall be published in the Owosso Argus-Press for three (3) consecutive weeks.
Date: July 28, 2022
HONORABLE WARD CLARKSTON P-36073
District Court Judge
DRAFTED BY:
THOMAS S. BRIDGES P-30868
Attorney at Law
Business Address
244 N. Main St.
Perry, Michigan 48872
(517) 625-4117
Publish: July 30, 2022 and August 6 and 13, 2022
