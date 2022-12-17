NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY
ROAD COMMISSION
CORUNNA, MICHIGAN
FOR REVIEW AND COMMENT OF
2023 BUDGET
Notice is given that a Public Hearing will be held at the Shiawassee County Road Commission, 701 W. Corunna Avenue, Corunna, Michigan on Tuesday, December 20th, 2022 at 7:30 a.m.
The purpose of the public hearing is for public review and comment of the budget for the calendar year 2023.
Any person wishing to present comments is requested to be present. However, written statements will be accepted by the Shiawassee County Road Commission if mailed to 701 W. Corunna Avenue, Corunna, MI 48817-1229.
Written statements will be accepted to be included in the public record of the public hearing for up to five days after the public hearing.
BOARD OF SHIAWASSEE COUNTY ROAD COMMISSIONERS
John Michalec, Chairman
Mike Constine
Ric Crawford
Christopher Cannon, Managing Director
Publish: December 10 and 17, 2022
