NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT THE NUMBER BELOW IF YOU ARE IN ACTIVE DUTY. ATTN PURCHASERS: This sale may be rescinded by the foreclosing mortgagee. In that event, your damages, if any, shall be limited solely to the return of the bid amount tendered at sale, plus interest. ATTENTION HOMEOWNER: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice. Notice of foreclosure by advertisement. Under the power of sale contained herein in said mortgage and the statute in such case made and provided, notice is hereby given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or a cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM, on December 7, 2022. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. MORTGAGE SALE – Default has been made in the conditions of a mortgage made by Patricia M. Prince and Bruce W. Prince, Husband and Wife, original mortgagors, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., dated July 31, 2012, and recorded August 14, 2012 in Liber 1175 Page 314, in Shiawassee County records, Michigan and assigned to Federal National Mortgage Association by an Assignment of Mortgage recorded on June 23, 2014 in Liber 1200, Page 83, and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper by an Assignment of Mortgage recorded on May 20, 2019 in Liber 1257, Page 443, and assigned to US Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for the Igloo Series IV Trust by an Assignment of Mortgage recorded on February 21, 2020 in Liber 1266, Page 272, and assigned to US Bank Trust N.A., as Trustee of the Bungalow Series IV Trust by an Assignment of Mortgage recorded on June 17, 2020 in Liber 1269, Page 865, on which mortgage there is claimed to be due at the date hereof the sum of One Hundred Sixty-seven Thousand Nine Hundred Sixty-two and 81/100 dollars ($167,962.81). Said premises are situated in the Township of Venice, County of Shiawassee, and state of Michigan, and particularly described as: Part of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 25, Township 7 North, Range 4 East, Venice Township, Shiawassee County, Michigan, described as beginning at a point on the Southerly, East-West 1/8 line (as occupied and monumented) of said Section 25, which is located by the following two courses from the East ¼ corner of said Section 25, (1) South 02 degrees 38’49” West along the East line of said Section 25, 1312.96 feet to the Southeast corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of said Section 25, and (2) South 89 degrees 49’05” West along said 1/8 line 876.01 feet to the point of beginning; thence continuing along said 1/8 line South 89 degrees 49’05” West, 437.78 feet to a point on the Easterly, North-South 1/8 line of said Section 25; thence North 02 degrees 30’44” East, along said 1/8 line 200.00 feet; thence North 89 degrees 49’05” East, parallel with said Southerly, East-West 1/8 line, 437.78 feet; thence South 02 degrees 30’44” West parallel with said Easterly, North-South 1/8 line of said Section 25, 200.00 feet to the point of beginning. Property Address: 1711 Riniel Rd., Lennon, MI 48449 Parcel No.: 008-25-400-010-01 The redemption period shall be 6 months from the date of such sale, unless determined abandoned in accordance with MCLA 600.3241a, in which case the redemption period shall be 30 days from the date of such sale. If the property is sold at foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of the Revised Judicature Act of 1961, pursuant to MCL 600.3278 the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. Dated: November 2, 2022 For more information, please call: (440) 572-1511 Sottile and Barile PLLC Attorneys for Servicer 7530 Lucerne Drive, Suite 210 Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 File MF2210013 - Prince, Patricia and Bruce
(11-07)(11-28)
Publish: November 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022
