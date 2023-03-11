Burns Township Budget Public Hearing, March 6, 2023
Public Hearing was opened at 7:00pm with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll Call, Board Members Present 5.
Motion to Approve Agenda: Ayes 5, Nays 0. Motion carried.
Supervisor Glass presented the 2023-24 General Fund Budget which is based on General Allocated Millage of 1.0 mill; 2023-24 Fire Fund Budget which is based on Voter Authorized Millage of 1.0 mill; 2023-24 Fire Equipment Budget which is based on Voter Authorized Millage of 0.75 mill; 2023-24 Ambulance Budget which is based on a Special Assessment of $65 per household.
Public Comment: David Crowes ask if a COL was used when figuring the budget.
Closed the Public Hearing at 7:11pm
Adjourned at 7:12pm
Burns Township Regular Board Meeting Minutes, March 6, 2023
The meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance. At 7:30pm.
Roll Call, Board Members Present 5.
Motion to Approve Agenda: Ayes 5, Nays 0. Motion Carried.
Motion to approve Routine Matters. Roll Call: Ayes 5, Nays 0. Motion carried.
Public Comment: None.
Motion to establish Supervisors 2023-24 salary in the amount of $14,150. Roll Call: Ayes 4, Nays 0, Abstained 1. Motion carried.
Motion to establish Clerks 2023-24 salary in the amount of $18,000. Roll Call: Ayes 4, Nays 0, Abstained 1. Motion carried.
Motion to establish Treasurers 2023-24 salary in the amount of $15,950. Roll Call: Ayes 4, Nays 0, Abstained 1. Motion carried.
Motion to approve Other Compensation Rates for 2023-24. Roll Call: Ayes 4, Nays 0, Abstained 1. Motion carried.
Motion to approve Burns Township 2023-2024 General Appropriations Act. Roll Call: Ayes 5, Nays 0. Motion carried.
Motion to approve 2022-23 budget amendments. Roll Call: Ayes 5, Nays 0. Motion carried.
Motion to approve amending the list of 2023, Road Projects. Roll Call: Ayes 5, Nays 0. Motion carried.
Building was discussed.
Motion to approve KCI designing, printing and mailing notices for 3nd Annual Dumpster Day, May 13, 2023 for a cost not to exceed $1,200. Roll call: Ayes 5, Nays 0. Motion carried.
Broadband was discussed TVC is applying for the ROBIN grant.
Union Plains Cemetery was discussed.
Next regular board meeting will be April 3, 2023 at 7:30.
Meeting Adjourned 8:18 pm.
Full copy of minutes are available at Township Office.
Shirley Riley, Clerk
Publish: March 11, 2023
