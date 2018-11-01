SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — John Plowman, a Republican, is running unopposed for a seat representing District 7 on the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Tuesday.
Plowman, a former county commissioner for 14 years, has resided in Perry for 39 years. He has served on the Perry City Council and was the city’s mayor. He is past president of the Michigan Association for Local Public Health and served on the Shiawassee County Health Board.
A former auto dealer and petroleum distributor, he currently owns Plowman Oil Co. He is a graduate of Perry High School, and holds a bachelor’s degree in advanced accounting from Alma College.
Plowman has been married to Mary Plowman for 44 years. He has three children (Dave, Mike and Elizabeth) and six grandchildren.
District 7 is composed of Perry and Woodhull townships, and the city of Perry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.