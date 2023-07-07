PERRY — Devin Miller was dedicated to “being the best city clerk she could be” for the people of Perry.
Residents, in turn, are remembering Miller as someone who always went the extra mile for them.
Miller, 53, passed away Sunday after a battle with cancer. She spent 10 years as Perry clerk.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel, 214 S. Main. Pastor Tim Harmon will celebrate. Visitation will take place from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. today.
Everyone liked Miller, Perry Mayor Sue Hammond said Wednesday
“She was very caring, very organized and very thorough,” Hammond said Wednesday. “She was very dedicated to her responsibilities and her job.”
Hammond recalled several instances in which Miller went above and beyond the call of duty to serve Perry community members.
One local resident, an elderly man, was a stamp collector. Miller always tried to save any unusual postage for him to add to his collection, Hammond said.
Another characteristic extra mile activity Miller took upon herself (in concert with a small group) was checking in on an older diabetic who lived alone.
Around the office, Hammond said, Miller always remembered birthdays, making sure the day was observed with either lunch or a cake.
Miller knew all the ins and outs of her job and excelled in “(making) sure everyone knew what was expected of them,” Hammond said.
Two people Miller helped steer in the right direction are Deputy Clerk Shirley Smith and Treasurer Meggen Galbreath.
Smith and Galbreath “will carry on in her honor.”
According to Hammond, a signal accomplishment of Miller’s career was the creation of the town’s “Christmas Fantasy” event, which she helped built “from the ground up,” out of the ashes of the lapsed Perry Christmas parade in 2017.
Because of Miller’s love for dogs, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Shiawassee County Humane Society. Gifts may be dropped off or mailed to the shelter at 2752 W. Bennington Road, Owosso, with a notation in memory of Miller, and may also be submitted on the shelter’s web site at shspets.org.
Condolences, pictures and memories can be shared with the Miller family at watkinsfuneralfomes.com
