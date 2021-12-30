CHESANING — A dilapidated building near the stop light on East Broad Street has been demolished after a partial roof collapse raised several safety concerns Dec. 21.
Contractors hired by the village tore down the remainder of the structure at 108 E. Broad St. Dec. 23. Building owner Greg Schankin, of Clinton Township, will be responsible for covering demolition costs and cleanup at the site, according to Chesaning Building Official Rob Kehoe.
“It’s not our property, we don’t own it, so we can’t authorize anything more than to make it safe,” Kehoe explained.
The village sent Schankin an invoice for the demolition, which cost a little less than $20,000.
Kehoe was notified of the partial collapse at 108 E. Broad St. about 11 p.m. Dec. 21. The rear wall of the unoccupied building had fallen down, with bricks and other debris scattered around the structure. The building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, he said.
The building had been cited for violations several times dating back to 2014, Kehoe said. Village officials most recently tried to get the structure condemned in Saginaw County court in June, but were unable to prevail, he said.
“My biggest fear has always been safety, that somebody would be hurt,” Kehoe said the morning after the collapse, acknowledging the remaining structure could fall at any time. Engineers were unsure which way the building would fall in that event.
The building had been vacant for several years, according to Kehoe. Schankin was ordered to clean up some fallen debris as part of the most recent court challenge, but the village ultimately failed to get the structure condemned, Kehoe said.
Village officials gained legal clearance to tear down the remainder of the structure Dec. 23, hiring Bierlein Companies of Midland to complete the necessary work.
