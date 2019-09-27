SAGINAW — Prosecutors Thursday presented Sherry Mandel’s own words to the jury during her attempted murder trial in Saginaw County Circuit Court, but the defendant won’t actually testify as the case proceeds today.
Sherry Mandel, who is accused of attempted murder for shooting the two women at a Chesaning home in December 2018, is on trial in 10th Circuit Court before Judge Manvel Trice III on two counts of attempted murder and two counts of felony firearm.
Mandel, of Owosso, is accused of shooting her estranged wife and the woman’s new girlfriend. Thursday the prosecution finished presenting witnesses and evidence before resting.
Mandel’s attorney James Gust told the court Mandel would not testify during her defense.
Gust said he does not plan to call any witnesses. The trial was scheduled to continue at 9 a.m. this morning with prosecution and defense giving closing arguments. The case could go to the jury today.
Thursday, Saginaw County assistant prosecutor Daniel Van Norman laid out the prosecution’s case, calling numerous police officers to testify about the events of Dec. 4, 2018, when Mandel allegedly forced her way into a Front Street residence in Chesaning to confront her estranged wife and the woman’s girlfriend before shooting the two women and accidentally wounding herself.
Van Norman played an audio recording of an interview Mandel gave police while she was being treated for a gunshot wound she suffered in a struggle with her wife for a pistol.
In the recording, Mandel can be heard waiving her Miranda rights, and admitting to waiting for her wife to get home from work to confront her. Mandel’s wife had moved out of their Owosso residence in October 2018 without telling Mandel, and had not returned any calls or messages.
“I’m in love with her,” Mandel can be heard saying in the recording. “I just wanted to scare her. I wanted her to talk to me.”
Mandel’s wife, a foreign national, had obtained her U.S. residency in January 2018 after the couple had been together for 19 years and married almost four.
Mandel said in the recording she was frustrated with her wife not answering messages, and was looking for answers when she confronted her. Also in the recording, Mandel admitted the .380 Ruger LCP pistol belonged to her and she had a permit for concealed carry. She also admitted sending pictures of her wounded wife to the woman’s family members.
Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jeff Kruszka reviewed the evidence collected at the scene. Among the items Kruszka showed the jury was a dark sweatshirt and jeans Mandel was wearing when she was arrested, two black stocking hats, four packs of cigarettes, a bottle of Crown Royal liquor, duct tape, a box of .380 ammunition, box cutters and a large wrench.
Prosecutors also played recordings of 911 calls and discussions Mandel had with police negotiators. In one 911 call, the second victim is heard saying, “I’m bleeding, I’ve been shot. Sherry Mandel shot me.”
Mandel’s bond was set in December at $250,000 on each charge, totaling $1 million. If convicted of the attempted murder charges, Mandel faces the possibility of life in prison. The felony firearms counts each are punishable by up to two years imprisonment.
