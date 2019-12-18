LANSING — State Rep. Graham Filler, R-DeWitt, who represents Clinton County, recently was selected Freshman Legislator of the Year by the Michigan Information & Research Service (MIRS).
According to MIRS, Filler “was recognized for chairing a panel that moved out 35 pieces of legislation that are already public acts, a little less than a quarter of every Public Act in 2019. He oversaw reforms on civil asset forfeiture and raising the age of when teenagers can be charged as adults to 18.”
Filler was selected from among 45 members of the Michigan House and 30 members of the Senate who served their first year in 2019. MIRS, a state capital newsletter, selects a freshman legislator of the year every two years.
“I wanted to serve as a state representative to enact good policies that move Michigan forward — and it’s great to be recognized for that,” Filler said.
Filler, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, has been behind several criminal justice reforms that advanced this year.
He helped sponsor a plan to end the policy of treating all 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system, which was signed into law in October.
The freshman legislator also is spearheading a plan to expand Michigan’s expungement laws and give hundreds of thousands of residents with old, low-level convictions a new opportunity to start fresh. The legislation received bipartisan support in the House and is currently under consideration in the Senate.
Filler, a former assistant attorney general, was elected to represent the House’s 93rd District in November 2018.
The district includes Clinton County and portions of Gratiot County, including the city of Ithaca and the townships of Sumner, Arcada, New Haven, North Shade, Newark, Fulton, Washington, North Star, Elba, Hamilton, Lafayette and Wheeler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.