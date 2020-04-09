Police: Order violations typically draw warning

Area police officials say complaints about violations of the governor’s business closure and stay-at-home order range from “a few” to more than a dozen — with scofflaws generally receiving information and warnings.
“Since this is uncharted territory, it is natural for there to be some confusion from members of the community,” Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said via email. “We have tried to educate businesses and individuals on how to stay safe during this difficult time and thank the community for their support. All of the businesses are in compliance with the executive order.”
After the COVID-19 virus began spreading in the U.S. and Michigan earlier this year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued nearly three dozen executive orders — closing businesses, ordering people to stay home, streamlining state government, closing schools, extending unemployment and more.
Key orders have closed “non-essential” businesses, and bars and restaurants to “eat-in” service. In addition, people have been ordered to remain home unless they must go out for such things as groceries, medical care or to work at an “essential” job. Gatherings have been capped at 10 people.
The state remains under an emergency declaration. As of Wednesday, more than 20,000 people statewide have been infected and 959 have died, though none locally.
Despite the highly contagious nature of the virus, area police say violations of state orders continue to be reported.
“(Durand) has received approximately 15 complaints regarding businesses and individuals perceived to be in non-compliance with executive order 2020-21,” Durand Police Chief Jason Hartz said via email. “At this time the authority to unilaterally determine the essentiality of a business has not been explicitly granted to local jurisdictions.
“However, per the order, any willful violation shall be treated as a misdemeanor and fully enforced by the city. In conjunction with the city attorney and based on guidance from state authorities we will revise procedures as needed. As more information becomes available we will continue to review our practices.”
Lenkart said Owosso has seen a similar number of complaints.
“We investigate each complaint individually,” he noted. “The Owosso Police Department has reached out to 14 businesses regarding potential violations of the governor’s stay-at-home order. We have been able to work with these businesses and the Shiawassee County Health Department to determine who could stay open and who needed to temporarily close.”
Lenkart said the city has a standard letter it provides businesses outlining state directives and potential fines of $500 and 90 days in jail.
Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Lt. Cory Carson said via email the department has fielded numerous complaints.
“For now our procedure has been that these complaints have been handled by myself,” he said. “Several warning letters have been issued and guidance from the Prosecutor’s Office is sought on a case by case basis. As of now, no citations have been issued. Some businesses have voluntarily stopped operation upon our request.”
In Corunna, people have been making use of McCurdy Park, however, police say not everyone is adhering to social distancing rules.
“We have had several complaints about groups in the park,” Police chief Nick Chiros said via email. “We explained to them the governor’s orders and had them leave.”
City Manager Joe Sawyer reported an incident that took place Thursday in which more than 10 people had gathered to practice batting.
Police were called to break up the gathering.
“They are still able to walk, walk their dogs or exercise in the park as long as they stay 6 feet apart,” Chiros said. “We did issue a misdemeanor citation this past weekend to an individual for not obeying the order and instead wanted to give the officers a hard time about it.”
Laingsburg police chief Dan DeKorte said his department has warned a few people, but has not cited anyone.
“We have had a couple complaints,” he said. “People have been warned, no citations. We’re following the guidelines from the state.”
Ovid Police Chief Al Goodrich said his office has been told to pass along complaints to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.
“I haven’t seen, really, any major violations,” Goodrich said. ” Traffic is very light and there are people going in and out of the grocery store and Dollar General. There’s not much activity other than that.”
An email to the Perry Police Department was not returned before press time.
