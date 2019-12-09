OWOSSO —± The Shiawassee Community Foundation grant applications are open now.
In 2018, SCF granted more than $36,000 to various organizations in Shiawassee County. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2020.
Grants are awarded to qualifying organizations including nonprofits that are tax exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, schools, municipalities, and other governmental entities that serve a charitable purpose.
The applications are available at shiacf.org/grants/. Call the SCF at (989) 725-1093 with any questions.
The grants include:
n Pfc. Shane W. Cantu Memorial Fund to support veterans’ programs and projects in the Shiawassee County area.
n Alford and Alice Emmert Youth Fund to award grants for youth education and/or training experiences that promote leadership, citizenship, academics, agriculture, natural sciences, music, or photography.
n Ryan Jones Memorial Fund ALS Grant to benefit patients diagnosed with ALS to improve their quality of life.
n Ryan Jones Memorial Fund Animal Welfare Grant to benefit animal welfare organizations in Shiawassee County.
n Kailey Elizabeth Jordan Memorial Fund to award grants to Michigan horse camps to allow Michigan disabled or terminally ill children (ages 16 and under) to benefit from therapeutic horseback riding.
n Memorial Healthcare and Memorial Healthcare Foundation Community Health and Education Fund to support local nonprofits in health outreach programs primarily serving residents of Shiawassee County.
n Montgomery Family Fund to award grants for programs or projects that will benefit conservation, recreation, the arts, or people with special needs in Shiawassee County.
n Playground Restoration and Maintenance Fund to provide materials and supplies to volunteer groups for the repair or enhancement of public playgrounds and other recreational facilities for youth in Shiawassee County.
n Mackenzie L. Watts Memorial Fund to provide cardiac-related emergency equipment and/or programs to Michigan-based non-profit community organizations.
n Debra Wegman Memorial Fund to assist programs focusing on healthcare, education, arts and theatre, community improvement, ministry and spiritual enrichment, beautification projects (especially water-related), youth programs, senior programs, or programs serving other unmet charitable needs.
n Russell and Annabelle Woodard Family Fund to benefit family, youth, beautification, and/or preservation projects in Shiawassee County.
n Youth Advisory Council W.K. Kellogg Fund to support projects and programs primarily benefiting youth in the Shiawassee County area.
