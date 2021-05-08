SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The Shiawassee Democrats next meeting will be at 7 p.m. May 12 via Zoom.
John Richter from the Great Lakes Region Environmental Association (GLREA), a nonprofit advocacy organization will be the featured guest speaker. Richter has been a board member and expert witness in the Michigan Public Service Commission and has presented renewable energy policy impacts to legislators and staff. He has a master’s degree in renewable energy and taught solar energy at Macomb Community College.
Richter will speak about residential, commercial and utilities policy — particularly bills that are currently before the Legislature for consideration.
Anyone interested in attending the meeting who isn’t already on the mailing list is asked to email chair@shiawasseedems.org. Link information will be sent out the day of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.