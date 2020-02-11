SAGINAW — The YMCA of Saginaw, in collaboration with the Aleda Lutz VA Medical facility, will be hosting a Veterans Open House and Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Saginaw YMCA.
The day includes:
n Up to 50 vendors will be on hand promoting their veteran-centric products, services and screenings in a health expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
n The VA Medical Facilities MOVE! Program will be hosting a 2K walk for the community starting at 11, 11:30 a.m. and noon. All attendees who complete the 2K walk will receive a complimentary one-month membership to the YMCA of Saginaw.
n A non-perishable food drive for the “I support the 1 percent” food pantry is also part of the event.
This is a free event for veterans, veteran families, the community and organizations that serve veterans.
Organizations interested in participating in the health expo can reach Doug Temple at Dtemple@SaginawYMCA.org or by calling (989) 753-7721, ext. 218.
