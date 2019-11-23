LENNON — The Lennon branch of the Community District Library will conduct a ‘Tis the Season for Giving Food Drive Monday through Dec. 30.
“Bring non-perishable food items to the branch to benefit the Lennon Area Food Pantry. Together we can make a difference,” branch manager Deb Shaw said.
For every 10 items donated, people will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a 6-quart instant pot.
For more information about the food drive, call the library at (810) 621-3202 or call Terry at the Lennon Area Food Bank, (810) 621-4663.
