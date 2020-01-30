LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday, during her second State of the State address, revealed she plans to bypass the Legislature and borrow $3.5 billion to begin fixing “the damn roads.”
Whitmer told legislators assembled in the state House chamber that because she has been unable to reach a deal with Republicans on road funding, starting today she plans to take executive action and ask the State Transportation Commission to issue street bonds to fund repairs.
The Commission can authorize the borrowing without voter approval. “I had a Plan A and a Plan B. I told you I was ready to work with anyone that wants to solve problems and I still will,” Whitmer told lawmakers. “It’s time for Plan B. For those of you that want to play games, I’m going to press on without you. I’m going to use the power of my office to do what I said I was going to do. No more waiting around to fix our roads or our schools and strengthen our families.”
The Commission announced this morning it had approved the bond sale.
In her speech, she recalled her failed efforts to implement a 45-cent increase in the state gas tax and that Republicans were unwilling to consider it or offer their own alternative.
“Last year, I proposed a real solution that would have fixed our roads by 2030. It was a serious, real solution, it was an honest solution to the problems we inherited. The problem remains. In fact, it’s worse. Michigan roads are the most beat-up, dangerous in the country,” she said.
The new bonding will not address local roads, unlike her 2019 proposal, which would have pumped $1.4 billion more into state roads and an additional $400 million into local roads.
Whitmer said the bonding effort will just cover the worst of the worst and that the Legislature still needs to take action.
House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Levering Republican, said he was disappointed with the bonding plan.
“What she’s focusing on is a financing tool and, if done right, can be responsible. But it’s not a funding proposal. So this is not a long-term solution for our roads — simply taking out a loan and passing it on to our children,” he said.
He said Democrats and the public never embraced the 45-cent proposal, either. The House GOP wanted to ensure that all taxes paid at the pump go to roads — some of the revenue is dedicated to schools and municipalities — but Whitmer refused to “meet with us in the middle,” he said.
The governor touched on numerous other topics during her 45-minute speech.
Whitmer said under her watch Michigan’s economy has been strengthened, but there is still work to do.
“Michiganders aren’t all sharing in the economic growth,” Whitmer said. “Many people are still struggling to get ahead.”
She touted 11,000 new auto jobs that have been created under her administration and the fact that for the first time in 30 years, a new assembly plant will open in Detroit.
While talking about the economy, Whitmer mentioned by name the legislation State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, sponsored in the House called the Michigan Reconnect Grant Act.
“I was happy to see the Governor focus on workforce development and specifically mention my legislation by name,” Frederick said after the speech.
Frederick said the legislation focuses on connecting adults older than 25 to educational opportunities such as community college, universities or trade school.
During this session of the Legislature, Frederick said, he plans to focus a lot of his time and energy on workforce development because currently there aren’t enough skilled laborers in the state.
Frederick said he decided to have Perry Township Supervisor Mark Fulks as his guest Wednesday because Fulks has been one of the leaders in Shiawassee County on economic development.
Fulks said, as a local official, he would like to see more bipartisanship at the state level and that he appreciates Frederick’s approach to lawmaking.
“Everyone really seems to like Ben around here, which is good for our county it means he can get things done,” he said.
Other points in the speech included education. Whitmer pointed to the fact there has been new funding legislation passed this year that she said will even out how school districts are funded throughout Michigan.
“It’s essential to meeting the needs of our at-risk students and those with disabilities,” she said.
Whitmer said she is launching a competition among high schools to see which one can complete the most FASFA forms, the application for federal student aid.
The high school with the highest completion rates can earn prizes and the winner gets $10,000.
On health care, Whitmer urged lawmakers to pass legislation that would protect those with pre-existing conditions.
“Many residents lack access to affordable healthcare. Dismantling the (Affordable Care Act) would be devastating for the state of Michigan, specifically because of the pre-existing clause in it.”
She said her administration is doing more to help those with substance abuse disorders and mental health issues.
“I set a goal and harnessed resources to cut opioid deaths in half over five years,” she said.
The evening opened with Whitmer being escorted into the house chambers by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including recently elected State Senator Mallory McMorrow D-Royal Oak, who has accused State Sen. Peter Lucido of sexual harassment.
In the first minutes of her address, Whitmer referenced last year’s speech, after which she was admonished for her appearance.
“This year I want to get one thing straight, this is not the red carpet, so I urge you to focus on the substance of my speech, it’s about issues, not appearances,” Whitmer said.
That comment brought lawmakers to their feet.
She also said that lawmakers needed to eliminate misogyny in the workplace.
Whitmer praised several leaders in attendance and others who are no longer alive, including former Gov. William Milliken for his biartisan approach.
“He didn’t just leave a legacy, he lived a legacy. The reason is simple: He brought people together, he was a passionate moderate. He knew the real enemy wasn’t on the other side of the aisle, it was doing nothing,” Whitmer said. “His commitment to action is still relevant today.”
She offered a nod to Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, who is working to hold pharmaceutical manufacturers accountable for the opioid epidemic and manufacturers who have caused pollution like PFAS.
Whitmer also thanked the Canadian Consular General, Joe Comartin, who was in attendance, for what she said was “financing the Gordie Howe Bridge.”
Whitmer touted the passage of the auto insurance reform.
“Over the past year, we’ve made some good progress. After years of the highest auto rates in the nation we passed bipartisan legislation that puts money back in people’s pockets and brings down the cost of car insurance. In doing so we preserved people’s coverage options,” Whitmer said.
She said estimates are that it will save drivers $120 this year.
On social justice, Whitmer said some of her best achievements in 2019 included raising the age at which someone can be charged as an adult in courts to 18, establishing the position of clean water advocate and flying the first pride flag over the Governor’s residence and the Romney building.
Whitmer closed her speech, one of the shortest in recent years, with a call to action on roads.
“Waiting to act only makes things worse. In 2020 we can afford to be a little impatient, we need to be a little impatient. The people of Michigan are on the move and it’s time for Lansing to catch up. Let’s get to work and let’s move some dirt.” Whitmer said.
