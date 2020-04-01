CORUNNA — A Brant man has been arrested on three “super drunk” driving charges in three months, and is currently lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail on a $10,000 cash/surety bond while the charges are pending.
“He racked them up pretty quickly,” Owosso police Det. Rusty Lamay said Tuesday. “The concerning thing is these things were during the day. Hopefully he gets the help that he needs.”
Neil Leo Stinson, 31, was arrested under the state’s “super drunk” statute the first time with a blood-alcohol content of 0.17 or more after being pulled over by Owosso police Jan. 22. The police report states he allegedly had a 0.24 BAC at that time. He was lodged in the jail before apparently bonding out. Court records do not indicate the amount of his bond.
Stinson was arrested again at about 4 p.m. Feb. 3 after a preliminary breath test allegedly showed he was driving with a 0.43 BAC. He was again arrested and lodged at the jail, but bonded out. Court records do not indicate the amount of bond. Stinson’s next court appearance for sentencing on the second charge is slated for 10:30 a.m. April 13.
Stinson was pulled over at 11:34 a.m. March 17, and refused to take a preliminary breath test. A blood test showed his BAC was allegedly 0.18. Stinson was arrested at the time for refusing a PBT, and later for operating with a BAC of 0.17 or more.
His bond was then set at $10,000, and Stinson is currently listed as an inmate at the jail.
According to court records, Stinson has pleaded not guilty to all pending charges. Although Stinson’s next court appearance in 66th District Court is April 13, it’s likely the various charges will be consolidated before further proceedings.
In Michigan, a third-offense OWI is a felony, but it is unknown at this point how further proceedings will be adjudicated. Refusing a PBT is a misdemeanor.
Stinson has a 2019 conviction for domestic violence in Shiawassee County, for which he served 36 days in jail, completed six months probation and paid court costs and fines. He also has several minor traffic-related offenses.
A separate 2019 domestic violence charge against Stinson was dismissed by prosecutors, according to court records.
