MIDLAND — Congressman John Moolenaar is accepting applications for congressional internships in his Washington, D.C., office for summer 2020.
The internship program is open to college students and recent graduates who are interested in learning more about our country’s legislative process and the day-to-day operations of a congressional office. Applicants should provide a cover letter, resume and any specific legislative issues or areas of interest. Applications should be submitted by the close of business Feb. 28.
College credits are available per school requirements, and a small stipend is available to students who are enrolled at the time of their internship, or who are between semesters during the summer.
For more information and to apply for an internship, visit moolenaar.house.gov/internships.
