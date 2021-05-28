Memorial Day events slated throughout area

SHIAWASSEE AREA — Memorial Day events in the area take place this weekend as residents honor service members who gave their lives in the line of duty.
Perry will host its events Saturday, other events take place Monday.
Almost all area events were canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Events this weekend include:
Perry
The Perry VFW Post 4063 and AMVETS Post 4064 will host the Perry Memorial Day Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday. Lineup will begin at 10 a.m. Irene Hosking will be the guest of honor. Any bicyclists who wish to take part should meet at the VFW post. A post-parade ceremony will take place at Roselawn Cemetery.
Corunna
Memorial Day Parade in Corunna on Monday will kick off at 9 a.m. in McCurdy Park. A ceremony will take place at the park prior to the parade, and events are scheduled at the courthouse midway through the parade.
Vernon
Memorial Day Parade will kick off at 11 a.m. in downtown. A ceremony takes place at the cemetery following the parade.
Chesaning
Chesaning American Legion Post 212 will host Memorial Day services at 10 a.m. Monday at the Ridge Road Cemetery in Brady Township. The Wildwood Cemetery Ceremony on Sharon Road in Chesaning will host an observance at 11 a.m.
Elsie
Memorial Day in Elsie on Monday kicks off at 9:30 a.m. There will not be a parade, however, a ceremony will include speeches by minister Andy Goodrich of the Duplain Church of God, State Sen. Tom Barrett, and Richard Black, a U.S. Army veteran.
Byron
The Byron Memorial Day parade is at 11 a.m. Monday. The parade will pause for the presentation of the Mason of the Year Award and conclude at the cemetery where ceremonies will be conducted at the Ellen May Tower memorial, the memorial for unknown soldiers and at the mill pond for service members who died at sea.
Durand
The Durand VFW Post 2272 will host a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Park Monday at 11 a.m.
Laingsburg
The Laingsburg American Legion Post 248 is hosting a ceremony at the Laingsburg Cemetery on Woodbury Road at 10:20 a.m. Monday. After the ceremony at the cemetery, there will be a flag raising at the post.
Owosso
The Memorial Day parade will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at Fayette Square, and will travel south on Washington Street to Baker College. A ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery will follow, about 7 p.m. Parade lineup is at 5:30 p.m.
New Lothrop
There will be no official Memorial Day events. New Lothrop’s Boy Scout Troop 90 is expected to raise the flag at the Elmwood Cemetery on New Lothrop Road.
Ovid
A Memorial Day ceremony will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery at 11 a.m. VFW Post 8964 and Elsie American Legion Post 502 will conduct military honors. The Rev. Audie Clairmont of the Church of the Living Word and the Ovid Mayor Bill Lasher will lead the ceremony.
