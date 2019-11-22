EAST LANSING — A Michigan State University employee salting campus roads was found not guilty of causing the death of a student on a moped in January.
Adam Young, 23, of Olive Township in Clinton County (he has a Laingsburg mailing address), was found not guilty by a jury Tuesday in 54-B District Court of the misdemeanor “moving violation causing death.”
Tiana Seville, 21, was killed about 8 a.m. Jan. 15 when she and the salt truck Young was driving collided at the corner of Shaw Lane and Chestnut Road. Court records indicate she was not wearing a helmet.
Young works with MSU’s Infrastructure Planning and Facilities as a landscape services equipment operator. He was suspended from his position pending the completion of the case.
Seville, 21, was a 2016 graduate of Grand Ledge High School and had been a cheerleader at Grand Valley State University before transferring to MSU.
Young’s attorney Andrew Abood said during an initial court appearance that, “A loss of life while operating a motor vehicle has a tremendous impact on everybody.”
Young was free on a $1,000 bond during the case.
