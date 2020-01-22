Researcher: Global solutions must start locally

OWOSSO — While en route to the airport Tuesday morning, David Gallo — an oceanographer and deep sea explorer — texted Friends of the Shiawassee River Executive Director Lorraine Austin to inform her that he was going to miss his flight from Boston to Detroit, thus throwing a wrench in his plans to speak at the Friends’ annual meeting.
He was certain Austin would think he was kidding — given that the two have known each other for about 30 years — but he wasn’t. His anticipated 90-minute drive to the airport was quickly approaching three-and-half hours.
Gallo managed to book another flight to Detroit, though upon landing he had to make a change of clothes because passengers in an adjacent row had vomited on him.
“Thank God I got here, I’m just happy I got here,” Gallo said during his opening remarks Tuesday night at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts. “There’s a lot worse things in life than having to go through that.”
During his nearly 30-year career at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, Gallo played an integral role in advancing exploration of the world’s oceans, becoming one of the first scientists to use a combination of robots and submarines to explore the deep seafloor and recently co-leading an expedition to create the first comprehensive map of the RMS Titanic, which sank in the north Atlantic Ocean in 1912.
During his 50-minute presentation, Gallo discussed some of his underwater pursuits, displaying footage of the remains of the Titanic, as well as of the diverse species that reside near the ocean floor.
Gallo made it a point to discuss the importance of the world’s oceans — given that they supply roughly 50 percent of the oxygen we breathe, as well as more than 90 percent of the fresh water that we drink globally — and how human activities are altering their composition.
“We’re a tiny little speck on this planet, almost like microbes living on an organism, and just like a virus, we’ve managed to change the chemistry of the sea water. We’ve managed to change the chemistry of the atmosphere,” Gallo said. “We’ve made the planet sick in a way, and I know it’s hard to believe because we’re so tiny compared to the planet, but we’ve done it. Climate change is happening. The planet is changing and we’ve got a role in that.”
For evidence of the change, Gallo pointed to the fact fish in the middle of the Pacific Ocean have often been found with microplastics in their stomachs and fertilizer, pesticides and flame retardants in their flesh, which by no means is natural.
Tying things to the local level, Gallo noted contaminants in the city streets of Owosso eventually make their way into the Shiawassee River, into the Great Lakes and finally into the ocean, oftentimes with deadly consequences.
Combating pollution requires a change in mindset, according to Gallo, as he offered an example of tossing a can of Diet Pepsi on the ground.
“It’s just not a good idea,” Gallo said. “Maybe that one thing doesn’t have a big influence, but it’s the mindset that what I do has an impact. I think as a culture, we’re always looking for the big things, you know, it’s always the big things. Well, it’s not always the big things. Sometimes it’s the little things that add up.”
Despite the reality of the current environment, Gallo expressed optimism toward the future, most notably due to the increased capability to observe the earth through new forms of technology.
“Our ability to observe, to explore has just exploded over the last couple of decades, and it’s going to explode much faster, the best is yet to come,” Gallo said. “We can see more than we ever thought we could see. The question is, ‘What do we do with that information?’ Do you put it on a shelf some place, or do you actually take action and make tomorrow better for the generations to come.”
Friends of the Shiawassee River member and past president Tom Cook said what he enjoyed most about Gallo’s presentation was his ability to tie his global expertise to the local level.
“He really helped us see the connection between our little stream here and this whole global component,” Cook said. “It’s really helpful to step back and put it all in that larger perspective.”
Cook also said Gallo’s presentation serves as a wonderful transition into the Friends’ upcoming educational forums regarding climate change in February, March and April, funded by a nearly $22,000 grant from the Great Lakes Integrated Sciences and Assessments (GLISA) program.
“I hope it’s a real opportunity to engage things, because I do think there’s a lot that we can do locally to make our immediate world better,” Cook said. “What we can do locally to make a difference excites me.”
Specific dates, times and locations for the forums have yet to be finalized, according to Austin, though an announcement is expected soon.
For more information about the Friends, visit shiawasseeriver.org.
