SAGINAW — The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying remains found a year ago along Chapin Road.
According to a press release, the skeletal remains suggest the individual suffered blunt force trauma to the upper body before their death.
The Sheriff’s Office released several photos of items found with the remains in the hope someone may recognize those items and identify the person.
The Sheriff’s Office said an examination of the remains determined the person had been dead one to five years before the skeleten was discovered in a wooded area in the 14000 block of Chapin Road on Sept. 9, 2018. The property owner, who had owned the land for about four years, found the remains.
The remains were examined by the Michigan State University Forensic Anthropology lab, which determined the person was of European descent (white or Hispanic), age 25 to 55 and stood between 5 feet, 2 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall.
The remains have been sent to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System for DNA analysis.
