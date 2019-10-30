ST. JOHNS — Congressman John Moolenaar, in cooperation with State Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Potterville, and State Rep. Graham Filler, R-DeWitt, is hosting a veterans resource fair for veterans and their families from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 7 at the St. Johns VFW.
This event will feature representatives from the VA and other organizations that help veterans with services and opportunities.
Veterans who can’t make it to the event, but still need assistance with the VA, Social Security, or Medicare can call Moolenaar’s office in Midland at (989) 631-2552 for help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.