SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Thanks to the Shiawassee County Land Bank Authority and $200,000 of grant money from the Michigan State Land Bank Authority for blight elimination, multiple dilapidated buildings are set to be demolished in Shiawassee County this year.
Established in November 2021 (first meeting in March 2022) by the county board of commissioners, the Shiawassee County Land Bank Authority promotes development and redevelopment of vacant properties.
The buildings slated for demolition include the facility which previously housed the Simplicity Terex factory in Durand, along with a building which housed a hardware store in the Village of Lennon. Of the $200,000 granted by the state, $75,000 will go towards the hardware store, and $109,000 towards the building in Durand.
Village of Lennon Blight Commission Chairman Keith Sinclair said the former hardware store, located at 11915-11917 E. Lennon Road, was in “bad” shape, with a cracked foundation, holes in the roof and damaged wiring. He said the building, which has been vacant for over a year, was deemed “non-inhabitable” by the Village’s building inspector in 2021.
County Land Bank secretary and Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Brodeur said without the state grant and county Land Bank, Lennon wouldn’t have had the money to demolish the old hardware store.
“Lennon would never have the money to tear it down; it’s a really good thing the (county) Land Bank (Authority) is being able to do,” Brodeur said. “Blight is a cancer for small communities, especially in the downtown. Small amounts of money can make huge differences.”
Sinclair agreed with Brodeur’s assessment that the grant money provided Lennon the funds for the demolition.
“Without this grant, we wouldn’t have money to do this project, so it’s been a tremendous help for all of us and there may be more coming in the future,” he said. “Lennon’s motto is it is the gateway to two Counties. These actions will go a long way to improving the Main Street Corridor. They will also be the nucleus for several improvements throughout our community. The Village is very honored that the Land Bank saw the need and worked with us and approved our request unanimously. Especially Greg Brodeur who took the time to review for himself not only our situation, but that of all the applicants. Also, (Brodeur) and (Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin) Horvath came to our council meeting to explain to the council what was required to follow the State Land Bank’s guidelines.”
Sinclair said that the old hardware store is one of three interconnected buildings, including the old Lennon Supermarket and a bank. He said the other two buildings are set to be demolished this year using other funds, which includes $25,000 already donated by Village volunteers, the Lennon Downtown Development Authority and the Lennon Lions Club. Sinclair said the bank burnt out in a Nov. 7, 2022 fire, and said the Village’s fire chief told him if a future fire breaks out at the three interconnected buildings in the future, it would have to be contained from the outside because the buildings are too dangerous to enter.
The former Simplicity factory in Durand, at 209 S. Oak St., has been vacant since a grocery cart storage facility (T&B Storage, LLC) occupied it in 2013, per Durand City Manager Cameron Horvath. He said a previous attempt to demolish the building was not successful due to a combination of a previous owner defaulting on payments and the city not receiving a blight elimination grant through the Michigan State Housing Authority in 2017.
“It’s been a blighted building and an eyesore for many years, and it’s affected home values in the area. The city’s had past attempts to redevelop it and come up with different options, but to no avail. The thing that’s held us back (from taking care of the building) is assistance and an interested party, and the stars have aligned and we’re very appreciative for that,” Horvath said.
Per previous reporting, the building has also suffered fires, and a portion of it collapsed in September 2021.
Horvath said the city has a potential purchase agreement in place for the Oak Street property with J&J Ag Equipment LLC, which is in the “due diligence” phase and not been executed. He said the plan is for the company to build new after the old building’s demolition.
J&J Ag is a supplier of new old stock, OEM and used parts for John Deere machines.
Per the state grant, the buildings must be demolished in by the end of 2023. Sinclair said that Lennon would use Durand-based Great Lakes Fusion as the village’s contractor.
Horvath said the city of Durand hasn’t settled on a contractor yet for the old factory building.
