ELSIE — In a meeting Monday which lasted no more than 20 minutes — perhaps due to the havoc of the high school open house happening concurrently — Ovid-Elsie school board members took very little action.
At the suggestion of interim superintendent Dr. Wayne Petroelje, board members agreed on a September date for a board work session that would be focused on goal setting.
A second work session, to be held sometime in late October or November, would build on the first session by establishing action steps and timelines for how to achieve goals set.
With the start of the new school year coming tomorrow, Petroelje told the board the district is still looking for a middle school and a high school science teacher.
The high school position will be filled by a long-term substitute, while the middle school position will go — at least in the short term — to a teacher already in the system.
Personnel additions made over the last two meetings — including a special meeting on Aug. 14 — are as follows:
n Leonard Elementary second-grade teacher Felicia Gingrich was hired as the new principal for E.E. Knight Elementary.
n Travis Brown was hired to teach middle school math.
