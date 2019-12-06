Each week, The Argus-Press publishes a list of luncheons, dinners and other events to be conducted as fundraisers.
Events must include a specific nonprofit beneficiary of the funds to be included in this list.
People responsible for such an open-to-the-public event should submit information to The Argus-Press by the Wednesday before publication of this column, which usually runs on Friday.
If you have questions, call The Argus-Press during weekday business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at (989) 725-5136.
SHIAWASSEE-OWOSSO KIWANIS FLAGS OVER SHIAWASSEE PROJECT is launching to benefit an all-inclusive playground, a $110,000 addition to Owosso’s Bentley Park. A $40 annual donation will include a U.S. flag along with installation and removal for Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day/ Sept. 11 and Veterans Day.
The playground addition is for those that otherwise cannot play on traditional equipment and non-protective surfaces. Call Doug Edwards (989) 277-7214, Bob Hardy (989) 277-5173, Ed Hildebrant (517) 525-1651 or Brent Singer (989) 436-1075.A SOUP SUPPER is planned from 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Byron First United Methodist Church, 101 S. Ann St. The cost is a donation. Dinner includes all-you-can-eat soup, salad, cornbread, pie and a beverage. The event will benefit missions.
St. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH is conducting a Christmas kolache sale. Order by today by calling (989) 723-5115. The food may be picked up after 1 p.m. Dec. 12 or all day Dec. 13. The cost is $7.50 per 12 crescents.
MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE is hosting its annual employee artisan craft show from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. Vendors for the event are limited to Memorial Healthcare employees (and family members if the employee is present for the event) and volunteers. The craft show is open to the public and will be in the main auditorium at 826 W. King St.
CHRISTMAS AT THE COURTHOUSE takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the historic Shiawassee County Circuit Courthouse. In addition to vendors, there will be musical performances throughout the day and Santa will be in attendance for photos from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is no admission charge.
A CHRISTMAS COOKIE SALE is taking place at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the church basement. Cookies are $4 per package. Specialty plates will be available to give as a gift.
CHARLIE’S ANGELS second Christmas craft show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Hall, 519 S. Chipman St. in Owosso. Proceeds go to Relay For Life 2020. There will be hourly drawings, and lunch will be available for purchase.
ST. PHILIP LUTHERAN CHURCH, 219 W. Oliver St. in Owosso, is hosting a Christmas cookie and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 14. Cookies are $4 per dozen. There will be springerlies and other cookies, candies, breads, and treats. Proceeds benefit the church.
THE OWOSSO TRINITY METHODIST CHURCH, 720 S. Shiawassee St., is hosting a Christmas cookie and jewelry sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14.
HOLIDAY COOKIES, CANDIES AND OTHER GOODIES are available at the First United Methodist Church of Durand, 10016 E. Newburg Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 14. Items are $7 per pound.
ST. JOHN’S is conducting a Christmas sock driver now through Dec. 17. Socks, gloves and other clothing will be collected and then distributed at the annual Christmas party from noon to 3 p.m. at the church. The church also is seeking cookies, new or used books, puzzle and other gift items. For more information, email Lisa Cooper at ldeddencooper@gmail.com.
