Moolenaar tours district

OWOSSO — As Congressman John Moolenaar prepares to head back to Washington for the House’s fall session, he toured the 4th Congressional District and stopped in Shiawassee County Wednesday to meet with business leaders and update residents on various issues.
“We head back to D.C. on Monday,” he said. “This week we’re in a district work period and I’m traveling around the district. It’s 15 counties, so I’m just meeting with folks and I plan to meet with the Owosso Rotary (Wednesday).”
Moolenaar, R-Midland, spent part of the day meeting with the construction company officials at Great Lakes Fusion in Vernon Township.
One of the things he hopes to see approved when Congress resumes work is the new trade agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico, known as the USMCA, which would replace NAFTA.
“I think it’s good for agriculture, it opens up new markets, specifically the dairy market in Canada. It’s also good for manufacturing and things being built in this country,” Moolenaar said.
Moolenaar said Shiawassee County, with a large number of farmers and rural areas, has been on his mind as he works to pass a Farm Bill, increase access to rural broadband internet, and help quell the opioid epidemic.
Other issues Moolenaar said he is passionate about and plans to keep working on in Congress center around Michigan’s greatest assets — its many lakes and rivers.
He said he encouraged President Trump to provide funding to build a new lock at Sault Ste. Marie to increase Great Lakes commerce.
“One of the reasons I’m working so hard on the Soo Locks is I think there’s a benefit for manufacturing and a benefit for jobs constructing the Soo Lock and making the most of our resources. The Great Lakes are where 20 percent of the world’s (fresh) water is. We want to keep them clean and pristine but also make the most out of them for transportation and goods,” he said.
Moolenaar said he’s working on keeping additional invasive species out of the Great Lakes. Earlier this summer, he was part of an 11-person congressional delegation that toured the Brandon Road Lock in Illinois, which is intended to prevent Asian carp from entering the Great Lakes.
In the wake of several mass shootings, Moolenaar said the Fix NICS Act, passed last year, which sought to tighten up reporting to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, was a good first step in preventing attacks.
Addressing potential “red flag” laws, which would allow the authorities with a court order to seize someone’s firearms if they are determined to be a threat, Moolenaar said there are several different versions of the proposal and he has not taken a position on them. He stressed the need to avoid infringing on people’s rights and it could also stigmatize those with mental illnesses.
Turning to politics and 2020, Moolenaar pointed to Republican accomplishments and took a few shots at Democrats.
The congressman pointed to the tax reform package the Republican-controlled Congress passed before the 2018 midterms as a positive.
“I look at President (Donald) Trump’s policies … We’ve worked on tax reform and I think that has brought money back to America, things like investments in automotive and manufacturing are back here. People are hiring in Michigan, where under a previous decade of Democratic leadership people were leaving the state. There’s a strong case for a strong economy under Republican leadership,” Moolenaar said.
He also claims that under the leadership of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, most of the bills that have been passed in the House of Representatives are less about accomplishing things and more about what he called “Democratic messaging.”
“I think in the case of the president, the policies that we are pursuing are good for manufacturing and jobs. As I travel around my district, in fact when I met with Great Lakes Fusion they talked about the fact that they could be hiring people right now,” he said. “They have openings for jobs and they are working to make sure the people they are hiring have the right skills to be successful in those jobs. That’s where career and technical education and working with our job providers, as well as our educational institution is so important.”
Moolenaar and his wife of 24 years Amy have six kids, and the couple just recently became empty-nesters.
Previously, Moolenaar served on the Midland City Council, three terms in the Michigan House of Representatives and one in the Michigan Senate before running for Congress in 2014 to replace retiring Congressman Dave Camp.
