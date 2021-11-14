LENNON — Following the arrest of a local man for the 1997 rape and murder of Lennon resident Mary Prieur, few area residents and business owners seem willing to talk about the 24-year-old case.
At a press conference Thursday, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced that Michael Bur, 41, of Lennon, had been charged with felony murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and kidnapping.
Bur, who lived near Prieur in 1997 when he was 17, is being held in the Genesee County Jail without bond. Bur apparently has been a suspect in the case since at least 2004 when, Swanson said, he first interviewed Bur.
When asked about the arrest Saturday, numerous Lennon residents and business owners offered responses of “no comment.”
One business owner, who spoke but asked their name not be used or business identified, said they believe members of the small farming community don’t want to talk because they don’t want to offend other residents or cast Lennon in a negative light.
“It’s just the nature of this community,” they said. “I think in a small community like this, many people know everybody or their family. They’re not going to speak against anybody that is a friend regardless of the situation. What happened to (Prieur) is absolutely terrible. I think if it took 24 years to find evidence to arrest somebody, it must be pretty good evidence. I hope and pray they find justice for Mrs. Prieur because she deserves it.”
That business owner added they believe people have alliances that “may be frankly misplaced,” but hopes the community wants to see Prieur’s killer brought to justice.
One Lennon resident declined to provide their opinion on the case, but said he attended high school with Bur, describing him as “a bit odd, a bit off.” He said there “had been some talk” amongst residents for years that Bur may have been involved in Prieur’s murder.
Another business owner said they preferred not to speak about Bur’s arrest, and that Lennon is “a nice community,” where everyone knows each other.
A resident who lived a few houses away from Bur on Lennon Road was doing some yard work Saturday morning. When asked what his thoughts were on Prieur’s case, he smiled and said “no comment” before resuming his yard work.
Thursday Swanson indicated that police were able to develop a lead in the cold case based on “scientific analysis” that allegedly placed Bur at the crime scene the night of Prieur’s murder, but the sheriff did not elaborate further.
Prieur’s partially unclothed body was discovered in a field Feb. 27, 1997, with a cloth covering her face and a blanket wrapped around her. She had been raped, choked and left for dead about 150 yards from her home, which was located southeast of Lennon Road and M-13. Swanson said Bur lived within blocks of Prieur’s home at the time of the murder.
Police went to Prieur’s home after her brother-in-law reported her missing when he came to her home to take her to Mass in Swartz Creek. When she didn’t show up at church, either, he called police, who found her body.
There were no signs of a forced entry, and police have previously said shoeprints at the scene indicate Prieur’s killer may not have acted alone. Swanson did not comment Thursday about any other potential suspects in the case.
Swanson said police plan a more extensive description of the circumstances of the arrest and evidence this coming week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.