CLINTON COUNTY — State Rep. Graham Filler has announced his next set of coffee hours will take place Friday at the following times and locations:
n From 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Big Boy, 1408 Old U.S. 27 in St. Johns; and
n From 10 to 11 a.m. at Hearthstone Oven Bakery and Cafe, 126 S. Pine River St. in Ithaca.
No appointments are necessary to attend. Those unable to attend can contact Rep. Filler by phone at (517) 373-1778 or by email at GrahamFiller@house.mi.gov.
