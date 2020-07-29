OWOSSO — Shiawassee County Health Director Larry Johnson and Sheriff Brian BeGole advise area businesses to encourage voluntary compliance by patrons with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order mandating the use of masks in public spaces.
Johnson and BeGole suggested business owners and staff try to avoid conflict situations as much as possible while offering recommendations to area business owners Tuesday during the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Topics @ Twelve meeting, conducted virtually via the video conferencing app Zoom.
“We’re really pushing for people to wear the masks, but we find that it works better when it’s voluntary,” Johnson said Tuesday. “When I go out in the community, I’m seeing people wearing masks. I’m seeing the majority of people wear masks and that’s heartening. Some people don’t like it, I get that, I totally understand it, but the fact is that the latest science has shown if you’re wearing a mask, you can reduce the spread by up to 40 percent. COVID-19 is very contagious and it is airborne, so it does make a big difference.”
Whitmer signed an executive order July 10 mandating the use of face coverings in all indoor public spaces, and even outside if it’s not possible to remain more than 6 feet away from other people.
Stores are also required to post signs stating people may not enter without wearing masks, unless they have a medical condition preventing mask use. The order states businesses can’t assume a medical condition if people enter without a mask.
There are exceptions for those younger than 5, for food consumption and for exercising.
If businesses don’t follow the order, they could have their licenses suspended.
On July 14, BeGole said the sheriff’s office would not be issuing citations to those violating the mask order, though he encouraged mask opponents to be courteous and respectful while frequenting area businesses.
“You have to remember, these are not laws, they’re general orders,” BeGole said Tuesday. “In fact, our Legislature is suing our governor right now (over her executive orders) and until the (Michigan) Supreme Court makes a decision, you’re putting yourself in a very tricky position (in terms of liability). That’s why we made a statement that we weren’t going to enforce it — and when I say enforce it, I mean write a citation.
“We’re going to encourage personal hygienic consciousness, we’re going to encourage people to wash their hands and social distance,” BeGole continued, “but I’m not going to write a ticket and put myself, my deputies, (or) the county in a spot where I’m liable for a federal lawsuit against civil rights.”
A number of police departments and sheriffs across Michigan have taken similar stances to BeGole in regard to the mask order, including departments in Saginaw, Huron, Gratiot, Arenac, Van Buren, Macomb and Alpena counties, among others. Most have cited lack of manpower and the complexity of the order.
In response to those customers who do enter an establishment without a mask, Johnson recommended that area business owners and employees not ask what the customer’s specific medical condition is, so as to avoid confrontation.
“If someone comes in and they say they have a medical condition you can accept that,” Johnson said. “I would not advise pushing the envelope because this is a charged situation and we don’t want anything worse than what’s already happening.”
BeGole said he would not suggest denying entry to someone without a mask, but rather encouraged area businesses to offer curbside pickup and/or home delivery — if possible — to maskless customers.
“I think that’s a much better way to handle the situation than being emotional because people are on edge,” BeGole said. “There’s contradictory information, they just don’t know what to believe, so I think people just need to be respectful and be kind during this time.”
BeGole previously said if business owners ask someone to leave for not wearing a mask, and that person refuses to leave, they could face trespassing charges.
“If somebody is in your store, uncooperative, causing a disturbance, we will absolutely respond and handle that situation,” BeGole said.
The Sheriff has lost a lot of credibility on during this pandemic, hopefully this will help him recover.
