Former historic director named to Lansing post

The Argus-Press
OWOSSO — Robert Doran-Brockway, formerly the director of the Owosso Historical Commission, has landed a new job in Lansing.
Doran-Brockway has been named the executive director of Old Town Commercial Association, a nonprofit dedicated to revitalizing Old Town Lansing through socioeconomic development, historic preservation, business recruitment and community outreach.
He started the full-time position Monday.
“Since I left OHC two years ago, I’ve wanted to do something I really love and would be really good at,” Doran-Brockway said. “I’m really thrilled about this new position. I love Old Town Lansing, and I’m happy to be working for such a greaat community.
“It’s a very high-visibility job. I’m looking forward to helping the community grow. Working for such a diverse community is going to be a lot of fun.”
Among Doran-Brockways’s accomplishments during his tenure as OHC director were a Made in Owosso event; restoration of museum paintings; renovations inside and outside Curwood Castle, Comstock Cabin and Paymaster Building; curated exhibits; and a History Suitcase program at local elementary schools.
Doran-Brockway opened the Curwood Collection during the summer for the first time, created partnerships with other local charitable organizations and spearheaded changing the Historical Commission’s status to a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
He also spearheaded the move to place a 1-mill levy on the ballot in November 2018 that voters approved, providing about $125,000 per year benefiting local parks and historical sites in Owosso.
Since resigning from the OHC post in August 2019, Doran-Brockway has continued to stay active locally, working at the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market and helping to raise money for the summer concert series at the amphitheater.
Doran-Brockway said he has no plan to leave Owosso, where he has made lifelong friends and relationships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.