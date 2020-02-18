VERNON — Area residents with 2019 income of $54,000 or less can have their federal, state and city (if applicable) taxes prepared and filed for free at the Vernon Public Library this year through the Scan and Go Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA).
Appointments to meet with an IRS-certified tax volunteer are available by appointment now continuing until early April. To schedule an appointment, call the library at (989) 288-6486, and appear for the appointment 15 minutes early to fill out forms.
To help local taxpayers in the area, the Vernon Public Library has partnered with the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan, a statewide nonprofit that supports free tax programs across the state through its Michigan Economic Impact Coalition. The IRS VITA program offers free, safe, secure, and high quality income tax preparation services to eligible taxpayers.
The Scan and Go VITA is a “drop off” service. Taxpayers will meet with an IRS-certified volunteer who will scan their tax documents into a secure system so their taxes can be prepared. The taxpayer will return in approximately two weeks to review their prepared return before it is filed. The initial intake or “drop-off” process will take about 30 minutes.
For more on the VITA program, go to irs.gov/Individuals/Free-Tax-Return-Preparation-for-You-by-Volunteers. To have taxes prepared for free, people must make an appointment. For more information, visit michiganfreetaxhelp.org/scan-and-go.
