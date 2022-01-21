CORUNNA — The Livingston County man convicted of murdering his brother and sister-in-law in 2008, and whose conviction was overturned, was granted bond Thursday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart while awaiting retrial.
Jerome Kowalski, 75, was granted a $50,000 bond while he awaits a new trial for the murder of Richard and Brenda Kowalski.
Kowalski has been held without bond in the Livingston County Jail since the Michigan Supreme Court’s 2019 decision, and through Thursday had been behind bars for 5,005 days since he was arrested in connection with the murders.
Stewart called that number a “long time by anyone’s count” before granting bond.
If Kowalski is able to post bond, Stewart ruled that he must be equipped with GPS and alcohol monitors, and would only be able to attend meetings with his attorneys and medical appointments.
Mark Gatesman, who is Kowalski’s attorney, requested that his client be allowed to attend church, but Stewart denied that request. Kowalski must also be required to stay with his son Jerome Kowalski Jr. on “house arrest.”
Kowalski’s new murder trial had been scheduled to begin this week in Livingston County with Stewart presiding as a visiting judge, but was adjourned due to rising COVID-19 infection rates.
No date has yet been set for the trial to begin, but Stewart indicated that it will likely be some time, possibly months, before COVID rates drop.
Kowalski was originally convicted by a Livingston County jury and sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2013.
However, that conviction was vacated by the Michigan Supreme Court in January 2019 because Livingston County Judge Theresa Brennan, who presided over the case, had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with Michigan State Police Det. Sgt. Sean Furlong, who was the lead investigator in the case.
Brennan was later removed from the bench and disbarred, and charged with perjury, misconduct in office and tampering with evidence for her actions in the Kowalski case, as well as in her own divorce case. During her divorce, Brennan did not recuse herself and attempted to remove evidence from a cellphone, and then lied about doing so to investigators.
She eventually pleaded guilty to the perjury charge and was sentenced to six months in jail and year of probation. She served five and a half months and was released in June 2020.
