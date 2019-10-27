OWOSSO — After a year and a half of hard work that featured multiple setbacks, Shiawassee County’s first permanent homeless shelter is finally up and running.
The Homeless Angels Owosso Campus at 218 N. Park St. opened its doors Oct. 19.
The nonprofit shelter was originally set to open in June, according to Owosso Homeless Angels Director Shelly Ochodnicky, but delays, including the need for a handicap ramp inside the shelter’s main entrance as well as the need for additional electricity to service the shelter’s kitchen put the project behind schedule.
Ochodnicky said she’s happy to finally bring the space to life.
“It’s just such an overwhelming, exciting experience to be able to see people coming in and getting the help they need,” Ochodnicky said. “They’re warm, safe, have food in their bellies and can actually focus on what they need to do besides just surviving everyday.
“Homelessness is becoming more prevalent and I truly believe a part of that is just that a lot of our government systems are very broken,” Ochodnicky continued. “If you fall off track at all, I mean, your car breaks down, you lose your job, there’s a fire…Any of us could become homeless at any given moment and I don’t think people always realize or understand that. To have something here that is a program that can build up from that brings a lot of hope to our community as a whole, and the hope is that we bring people back to into society so that they can once again become productive members of society.”
While in charge of a warming center at the Owosso Salvation Army from February to April 2018, Ochodnicky learned of the struggles of those in the community, which inspired her to want to do more.
As she helped those in need at the warming center, Ochodnicky met Tracie Baise, director of the Homeless Angels Lansing Campus.
“As we were wrapping up the season, she reached out to me and said ‘Hey can you meet me for lunch sometime?’” Ochodnicky said. “I still didn’t know who she was at the time…We met for lunch and she was like ‘I have a building, my husband and I own a building here in town. Would you want to go look at it?’”
Baise and her husband Tim, who serves as president for Homeless Angels, offered the property along Park Street as a potential site for a second shelter.
Renovations on the approximately 6,000-square-foot space — which includes the former Top Flite Financial office and a vacant warehouse — began in June 2018 and included upgraded plumbing, drywall, fresh paint, drop ceilings, bathrooms, security cameras and an indoor sprinkler system.
Among things left to finish is the kitchen, which accounts for roughly $80,000 of the approximately $180,000 donated to make the shelter a reality, Ochodnicky said.
During the building’s renovations, it was discovered that the kitchen didn’t have sufficient electrical power to support equipment such as its eight-burner stove and two ovens, so Consumers Energy had to add a special service, Ochodnicky added, and because of the time of a meeting with the county health department and ongoing construction, the shelter’s kitchen won’t be in operation until about Dec. 1.
Local organizations have stepped up to help provide food to shelter residents in the meantime, including the Salvation Army, Korner Pub and Wrought Iron Grill.
The shelter can sleep up 28 people, according the Ochodnicky.
The building contains sleeping rooms for men, women and families, bathroom facilities, a large common room, a laundry room, as well as food and diaper pantries. Additional storage space, along with multiple offices, are set apart from the main portion of the shelter, as Ochodnicky hopes to have various support agencies — including Shiawassee Health and Wellness, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Memorial Healthcare — keep regular hours there.
All individuals wishing to stay at the shelter are subject to a background check, as are any employees or volunteers working at the shelter, Ochodnicky said, as safety and security remain a priority.
Once at the shelter, individuals are provided a binder with information on local resources, and those staying at the shelter will meet with Ochodnicky once a week to evaluate goals and overall progress.
“Our ultimate goal is getting everyone into housing, and it’s choices that people have to want to make to get there, but we’re going to give them the absolute best support we can to get them to that point and make it happen,” Ochodnicky said.
In contrast to the majority of homeless shelters, Homeless Angels has no “out date,” according to Ochodnicky, meaning those who attend the shelter do not have to be out within a set period of time.
“Being a strictly donation outlet allows us to meet the person where they’re at and bring in the services they need when they need them instead of all on a timeline. Most shelters have an out date of 60 or 90 days; after 60 days, if you tell somebody they have to leave, we’re just recycling the problem, they’re going back out and having to start all over again, and they often have to be out for so many months before they can come back to a shelter,” Ochodnicky said. “In Lansing we’re getting people out in a good four or five months now, from homelessness to housing with the full program and they’re ready to take on what that means to get back into a home again and sustain that.”
The focus going forward for the Homeless Angels Owosso Campus is on collecting donations for the shelter’s expected $150,000 per year in operational and maintenance expenses, along with recruiting volunteers.
A popular form of giving is through the organization’s “Sleep Over Safely” program, in which a sponsor donates $19 each month (62 cents per day), covering the cost of an overnight stay. To sign up, visit sleepoversafely.com.
Monetary donations in any amount can also be made to the Owosso Campus by visiting homelessangels.org.
Tracie Baise said she’s excited to have Homeless Angels expand into Shiawassee County.
“Our organization is 100 percent focused on restoring hope for those that are homeless,” Baise said. “We will be following the same successful processes that we have established in Lansing over the last year to Owosso, working to empower those we serve by helping remove the barriers causing them to be homeless.”
Baise added that from July through September, the Lansing Campus helped approximately 58 people find permanent housing.
For more information on Homeless Angels, visit www.homelessangels.org.
